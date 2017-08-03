‘Star Wars’ Virtual Reality Immersive Experience From The VOID Coming To Disneyland And Walt Disney World

A brand new way of experiencing the world of Star Wars is coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland that will allow you to become fully immersed in the galaxy. Set to open by the end of 2017, “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” will come to both domestic Disney locations and allow guests to jump into a world of virtual reality and real-life. There isn’t a ton of information yet, but it will be unlike anything you’ve experienced.

The official website for Star Wars announced on Thursday that The VOID is collaborating with Lucasfilm and ILMxLAB to bring this new immersive experience to Disney guests.

When the centers open at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Downtown Disney at Disneyland, guests will be able to interact with virtual reality versions of Star Wars characters. Making matters even more realistic, they’ll be able to do this in a free-roaming, “untethered, social, and multi-sensory” area.

Curtis Hickman is the co-founder and chief creative officer at The VOID, and he explained a little more about what “Secrets of the Empire” will be like for the visitors.

“At THE VOID, we combine the magic of illusions, advanced technology and virtual reality to create fully immersive social experiences that take guests to new worlds. A truly transformative experience is so much more than what you see with your eyes; it’s what you hear, feel, touch, and even smell. Through the power of THE VOID, guests who step into Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire won’t just see this world, they’ll know that they are part of this amazing story.”

There have not been a lot of details revealed for “Secrets of the Empire” as of yet, but the concept art does give an idea of what may be coming. As pointed out by Inside the Magic, security droid K-2SO is visible, which means it may be set in the time period of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Also, the planet that everyone is on looks like Mustafar, which is a volcanic location that appeared in both Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One.

Disney is banking a lot on the Star Wars franchise, as is evident by the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2019. Currently, there are multiple experiences at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, where guests can become a part of the galaxy, but more is coming. Before the end of the year, The VOID will present “Secrets of the Empire” and mix virtual reality with real life.

