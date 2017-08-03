How Will ‘Game Of Thrones’ End? Robert Baratheon May Have Told Us In Season 1

How will Game of Thrones end? We may be only about halfway through its penultimate season, but this is a question on the lips and minds of many GoT fans. Theories run rampant, with one recently joining the mix. George R.R. Martin loves to work hints at future events into Game of Thrones. As Cosmopolitan explains, some fans think that he may have done just that in Season 1 during a conversation between Robert Baratheon and Cersei Lannister.

Let’s set the stage first. Season 1 was six years ago and the Game of Thrones world has totally changed since then. Episode 5 was titled “The Wolf and the Lion.” Ned Stark was trying to figure out who killed his friend, Jon Arryn, and why. Just before Cersei enters Robert’s office, Ned has been fired as the Hand of the King because he refuses to assist in facilitating the murder of Daenerys Targaryen. Cersei wants to talk to Robert about firing his friend and his fear of the Targaryens. She doesn’t understand the threat Robert sees in the Dothraki. He explains it in this way.

“Let’s say Viserys Targaryen lands with 40,000 Dothraki screamers at his back. We hole up in our castles. A wise move. Only a fool would meet the Dothraki in an open field. They leave us in our castles. They go from town to town, looting and burning, killing every man who can’t hide behind a stone wall, stealing all our crops and livestock, enslaving all our women and children. How long do the people of the Seven Kingdoms stand behind their absentee king, their cowardly king hiding behind high walls? When do the people decide that Viserys Targaryen is the rightful monarch after all?”

When Cersei points out the difference in the sizes of their armies as well the Targaryens’ lack of armor and other equipment, Robert argues that, in this case, the smaller army would have the advantage.

“One army, a real army, united behind one leader with one purpose. Our purpose died with the Mad King.”

Robert was afraid of the Targaryens back when all they had were the Dothraki. The army they have amassed in the last six seasons of Game of Thrones is immensely larger. And there’s the little matter of the dragons. If King’s Landing wasn’t prepared for an attack by the Dothraki, they sure wouldn’t be prepared for one by the Dothraki, Unsullied, and all the others who have vowed their allegiance to Daenerys Targaryen in addition to her three dragons. Seriously, how do you defeat a dragon? The current plan is to kill them with arrows. They would have to be launched with extreme accuracy and would have to hit awfully hard and deep to do any major damage.

So, when Dany’s troops attack King’s Landing, could they find people “holed up in their castles,” leaving them free to ransack the place and take all that gold the Lannisters just took from the conquered Highgarden? Cersei rules by fear. The Mother of Dragons and Breaker of Chains is loved by her people. As Tyrion said in last week’s Game of Thrones episode, Dany’s people are fighting for freedom, for her. Robert’s statement about a real army united behind one person with one purpose perfectly describes Daenerys and her army. What is Cersei’s purpose? To protect the Lannisters, the last two that matter, as she says? Why would an army unite behind that?

Whatever the outcome of the battle between Daenerys and Cersei, it’s sure to be an epic Game of Thrones showdown. Two strong, power hungry women battling it out for the Iron Throne. Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Check out the possibly prophetic conversation from Season 1 of Game of Thrones in the video below.

