Kailyn Lowry Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Claims Fans Know Nothing About Her Divorce From Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry has been under fire on Twitter for her treatment of Javi Marroquin, and earlier this week, she defended herself to a fan who slammed her for dating a new man before her divorce from Marroquin was final.

After claiming she was afraid of Javi Marroquin during Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Kailyn Lowry attempted to convince fans that there is a lot they don’t know about her former husband and their split.

In a tweet to the pregnant reality star, a fan said that the ink on her divorce papers wasn’t even dry when she allowed herself to get knocked up by her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, and said that Javi Marroquin had a reason to be upset.

“Lmao. Y’all swear you know,” Kailyn Lowry wrote in response to the message on August 1.

However, fans weren’t convinced, and the same fan pointed out that there is a timeline on pregnancies which makes it easy to see when she conceived — and how little time there was between her conception date and her divorce.

Kailyn Lowry was then called out for messing around with her baby daddy long before her divorce was finalized at the end of last year. As a Twitter user wrote on August 3, he was allegedly present during Season 7B months ago when Marroquin was seen arriving at his former marital home to pick up his son to find that another man was inside.

“You actually don’t know as much as you think you do,” Kailyn Lowry fired back.

Then, after the Twitter user explained that certain things have been confirmed on the show, Lowry wrote, “Ok.”

Kailyn Lowry revealed she was pregnant in February in a blog post to fans. She’s also a mom to 7-year-old Isaac from her previous relationship with Jo Rivera and to 3-year-old Lincoln from her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

