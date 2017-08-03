Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Eyeing Another NBA Star Despite Relationship With Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian has found herself in a controversy yet again. However, this time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not being called out for her Instagram pictures or a paternity test but instead for her relationship.

Hollywood Life has reported that NBA star LeBron James’ stepfather has indicated in a tweet that Tritan Thompson, Khloe’s current boyfriend, should keep Khloe away from LeBron. Although it isn’t clear how true the rumors are, it looks like Da Real Lambo, LeBron’s stepfather, did this fearing LeBron would “make a pass” at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

It’s well known that following her divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian is in a very happy relationship with Tristan Thompson, and the two have also talked marriage. However, it’s unclear why Lambo would accuse LeBron of cheating on his wife, Savannah.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are very serious about each other, and if the reports are to be believed, the two are talking marriage and kids. However, Khloe Kardashian has a long history of dating NBA stars. Additionally, Khloe Kardashian’s fans would definitely not like the fact that she’s being blamed for breaking up Savannah and LeBron’s relationship, given the fact that she’s already happy with beau Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian was in a very difficult relationship with Lamar Odom until the two went their own ways after a tragic episode at a Nevada brothel. Lamar Odom almost lost his life, and Khloe Kardashian was by his side all through the tragedy. However, Lamar Odom found it difficult to give up drugs, and that’s one of the reasons they had to break up. Now that Khloe has found love with Tristan, it’s unlikely that he’d give it up for anything else. After all, Khloe has struggled a lot after his initial separation from Lamar Odom.

She has said that she used food to allay her depression and did not take care of her body. But soon after the divorce, she got a wake-up call and joined a gym. Khloe famously lost 40 pounds and started a line of jeans by the name of Good American. She even landed a reality show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. It will be hard to believe for her fans that Khloe is ready to give it all up for nothing.

