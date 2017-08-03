Virginia Man Held Girlfriend And Children Captive In Home For At Least Two Years, Police Say

Virginia man Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore kept his girlfriend and two children captive inside their home for more than two years, Spotsylvania law enforcement officials say. The 43-year-old man allegedly had not allowed his 32-year-old girlfriend and the two elementary age children go to school or even venture outdoors.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore’s unidentified 32-year-old girlfriend is seriously ill and has been hospitalized since escaping the home with her children on Saturday. She and the children, ages 11 and 8, escaped the home through a side door when Virginia police officer arrived to do a welfare check.

A worried relative called Spotsylvania police officers after growing concerned because she had not seen either the woman or the children for such a long time, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reports. When Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore answered the door to the home, he was reluctant to speak with law enforcement officers and hesitant to allow them inside the home, according to police reports.

While Moore was occupied by the Virginia police officers at the front door, the 32-year-old woman and the children fled outdoors to safety and ran directly to the sheriff’s deputies. The woman was reportedly in poor health due to medical issues that had gone untreated for an extended period of time.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Lt. C.A. Carey said Moore has been identified as the father of the two children kept captive inside the home, but that claim has not yet been verified, CBS6 reports. Law enforcement officers currently believe the two children had never been permitted to attend school. Virginia law enforcement officers have been able to verify the woman and Moore are not married.

Spotsylvania man arrested for allegedly holding woman, children captive for at least 2 years https://t.co/5HQYIfhv1O pic.twitter.com/UfEgJhpdyH — KXXV News Channel 25 (@NewsChannel25) August 3, 2017

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore is reportedly unemployed and rarely left the home. How the family was able to pay their bills and secure groceries with remains unclear.

The two children were taken to the local hospital with their mother and underwent a physical examination by doctors. They have since been released into the custody of relatives.

Moore has been arrested and charged with abduction and felony assault and battery. Additional charges may be levied against the Spotsylvania man. The accused kidnapper is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and being held without bail.

