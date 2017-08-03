‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Says Vaginal Rejuvenation ‘Changed Her Life’ And ‘Husband Likes It’ Too

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd recently shared her experience of having a vaginal rejuvenation procedure on air with Bravo viewers. The reality star said that the treatment “changed her life” and that her “husband likes it” too.

Kelly Dodd brought along Vicki Gunvalson to have a vaginal rejuvenation procedure done on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The 43-year-old sat down with Bravo’s The Daily Dish to discuss how the cosmetic treatment” changed her life.”

The reality star explained that she felt she needed to have the vaginal rejuvenation done because she said that after she had her daughter, she got “stressed…incontinence.” Kelly said that if she jumps or coughs she “might leak a little bit.”

“I know it sounds gross, but a lot of women have it.”

The mother-of-one allowed Bravo’s cameras to follow her into the doctor’s office while she had the extremely personal procedure. The reality star seemed comfortable walking into the room saying, “I’m here to get my snatch tightened.”

Despite Kelly’s lighthearted mood, Vicki seemed disturbed by the procedure and tried to leave the room while Kelly asked her why she didn’t “want to see [her] goodies.”

Vicki later admitted that she gets grossed out by medical procedures, saying she didn’t want to see “any pink parts” or “smell anything” while she was there supporting Kelly through the procedure.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that her “husband liked it,” she’s “very happy,” and that the procedure “changed [her] life.”

Vicki and Kelly recently provided support to their new Bravo co-star, Peggy Sulahian.

The new Real Housewife of Orange County star recently had her own serious medical operation, a double mastectomy.

Sulahian explained to the women that she had the surgery done as a preventative measure because her mother died of breast cancer. She got emotional when she said she would have to go in for more surgery too.

Vicki told Peggy that she would be there for her if she needed anything, even offering to help her with her kids.

