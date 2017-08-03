Ryan Tannehill Leaves Dolphins’ Practice Field With Leg Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill left the practice field this morning with an apparent injury to his left leg.

In the non-contact mishap, Tannehill reportedly fell “awkwardly” while scrambling to the sidelines during a training camp drill.

After laying on the ground for about 15 seconds, Tannehill was able to head to the locker room, albeit slowly, without limping, the Miami Herald reported.

Tannehill will likely have an MRI to identify the scope of the damage, if any.

Social media is currently buzzing, and Dolphins’ management/fans are holding their collective breath about the potential physical malady because the QB missed the Dolphins’ last three regular-season games as well as their playoff loss against Pittsburgh Steelers owing to MCL/ACL sprains to his left knee. He did not undergo offseason surgery, however.

Without Tannehill, who has been wearing a knee brace, the Dolphins have virtually no chance to compete with birthday boy Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC East, assuming anyone in the NFL can seriously challenge the defending Super Bowl champions at this point.

Backup Matt Moore replaced Tannehill after the starter left the practice field.

The Dolphins drafted Tannehill out of Texas A&M University in the first round of the NFL Draft with the eighth overall pick. Tannehill, 29, has completed about 63 percent of his passes in his NFL career so far, with an overall passer rating of 86.5 and 106 touchdown throws. Last season, Tannehill was 8-5 as a starter with a 93.5 passer rating, a career high in that category.

Neither head coach Adam Gase nor offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen provided the media with any update on Ryan Tannehill’s condition after today’s practice concluded.

Given the breaking news about Ryan Tannehill, various sports fans on Twitter recommend that the Dolphins should take a look at Colin Kaepernick, who still doesn’t have a gig, or Jay Cutler, who is currently pursuing a career in broadcasting, for their signal caller.

The Dolphins finished last season with a regular season record of 10-6, good for second place in the AFC East, before losing to the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game in Pittsburgh on January 8, 2017, by a score of 30-12.

NFL.com insists that if Tannehill has to go on the disabled list and misses significant playing time, it would be a “massive blow” to the Miami Dolphins’ playoff aspirations.

As this is a developing story, watch this space for updates on the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

