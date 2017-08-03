Brandi Glanville Rants About ‘Dumb’ Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes

Brandi Glanville is still on the outs with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, who infamously cheated on her with LeAnn Rimes in 2009.

According to a new report, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, August 1, hours before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house for Season 20, and during the interview, she blasted the father of her two sons.

“He’s so dumb. I see him all the time. He makes my skin crawl,” Brandi Glanville allegedly said, according to a report.

Brandi Glanville went on to reveal that while she is busy filming the U.K. in London for the next few weeks, her two sons, Mason and Jake, will be staying with Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes, who he married two years after their controversial affair. As Glanville explained, Cibrian and Rimes normally have the kids for a week at a time. So, her absence is not a “big deal,” and once she returns home to Los Angeles, she will make up for lost time with a vacation with her boys.

Brandi Glanville also disses her former husband in a video promo for Celebrity Big Brother Season 20, telling the cameras that her ex is an actor who married “c**t — ry” singer Rimes after cheating on her during their nine-year marriage.

Brandi Glanville’s latest diss comes on the heels of a very public feud in May, during which the mother of two accused Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes of stalking her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, on Snapchat. As Us Weekly revealed of the dispute, Glanville said the couple watched one of Friese’s stories and then showed up to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, where she was enjoying a meal.

However, in response to the allegations, Eddie Cibrian fired back at Brandi Glanville with a statement to the magazine, claiming that he only viewed Friese’s Snapchat account because his former wife was “very drunk” and he was concerned about the pictures she may share.

Before her relationship with Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet.

