Tom Wopat, Luke Duke from the eighties show Dukes of Hazzard has been arrested in Massachusetts for cocaine possession and what that state calls “indecent assault,” which is a sexually related crime. Wopat was in Waltham, Massachusetts to star in the play 42nd Street and was arrested late last night, to be arraigned today. The play is supposed to open today with a matinee, but there is no word on whether or not Wopat will be out in time.

Wopat isn’t the only television star from back in the day who has had an arrest for cocaine. Tim Allen, best known for shows like Home Improvement and Last Man Standing actually did time behind bars for cocaine under his birth name, Timothy Dick. Allen was arrested at a Michigan airport carrying a pound and a half of cocaine, and he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and did two years behind bars after giving the police the names of other drug dealers in exchange for a lighter sentence. Tim Allen bounced back to have a successful career as a comedian and an actor.

But Tom Wopat hasn’t seen the same success on television since he left the Dukes of Hazzard, but he now does mostly stage work, like his current run in Waltham Massachusetts.

But that’s where things get tricky. Wednesday night, when Dukes of Hazzard Tom Wopat, 65 was being sought for the indecent assault and battery of a woman related to the production of 42nd Street, he was pulled over in his Ford Bronco. In Massachusetts, a sexual assault is called an indecent assault, and Wopat is charged with forcibly putting his hands down the woman’s pants.

After the police pulled Wopat over, they found a baggie in his car that contained cocaine, so he was also charged with possession. According to Massachusetts law, the indecent assault and battery is a felony, but the coke possession is a misdemeanor.

Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, has confirmed that the alleged victim of the assault by Tom Wopat is part of the cast of 42nd Street, which could make production awkward. Kelly said that Wopat is being accused by the cast member of inappropriate touching.

When officers were seeking Wopat concerning the alleged assault, they were in no way looking for the drugs that were found in Wopat’s Bronco.

The play 42nd Street was to close out the season for the Reagle Music Theater in Waltham Massachusetts for its 49th summer season with Broadway actors Rachel York and Tom Wopat. The play is supposed to run through August 13th.

Does Dukes of Hazzard Tom Wopat’s arrest surprise you? Do you think he will be released in time to star in 42nd Street?

