R. Kelly Addresses Reported Cancellation Of Shows Amid ‘Sex Cult’ Allegations, ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’

It looks as if the grip on R. Kelly regarding his “sex cult” allegations is getting a bit tighter. After the media went awry concerning stories that involved the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, his fan base and critics alike started formulating a less-than-popular opinion of him.

From his recent tour plans, it looks like people are not putting their money where their mouth is.

According to TMZ Live, R. Kelly has canceled four out of 10 scheduled dates of his upcoming tour. There is speculation that these shows have been canceled due to a lack of ticket sales, but according to his management, at least one show has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

An event scheduled for Mount Pleasant on August 4 is no longer on the Ticketmaster site. In addition, the shows in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Dallas are all canceled. As of now, the 8/3 show in Detroit and the 8/25 show in Atlanta are both still scheduled. He also has remaining dates in Birmingham (8/26), Memphis (8/27), Las Vegas (10/5), Los Angeles (10/6), and Ontario (10/8) to complete his tour. However, those dates are subject to cancellation as well.

A decreased amount of support was shown during recent shows in Virginia Beach, Baltimore, and White Plains, and the show in Virginia Beach was only about half full.

R. Kelly showed some concern that his ticket sales were going to be negatively impacted by the current allegations, which is why he decided to speak out for the first time via video right before his scheduled concerts. Kelly said regarding the accusations, “it’s a bunch of crap.”

However, he recently went to Instagram to deny any reports of canceling shows.

“Don’t believe the hype.”

The fans at a recent show were also upset that R. Kelly only had a 45-minute set before leaving the stage.

Media outlets were ablaze after one of his alleged cult victims, 22-year-old Jocelyn Savage, went to TMZ to clear the air about being held hostage. However, many speculated that something was fishy, especially since she refused to answer if she was in Georgia, or whether she was “with other roommates,” or “free to go” from where she was conducting the interview.

R. Kelly’s management has yet to speak on why the other three dates were canceled.

