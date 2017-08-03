Selena Gomez Tour: Canceling ‘Revival World Tour’ Was Best Thing She Could Have Done

Selena Gomez canceled her Revival World Tour in August last year after experiencing struggles with anxiety, depression, and panic attacks and during a new interview with In Style magazine, she admitted that doing so was the best thing for her.

Speaking to In Style magazine on August 3, Selena Gomez said that after canceling the European and Canadian legs of her tour due to emotional issues caused by lupus, she went away for 90 days to focus on her health.

“I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot,” Selena Gomez told the magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life.

After releasing a statement to People magazine about her mental health struggles last summer, Selena Gomez reportedly sought treatment at a rehab center in Tennessee and during her visit to the center, she took part in equine therapy. In turn, Selena Gomez has let go of the things she used to care about and moved forward to a healthier place.

As she continues to release new music, Selena Gomez continues to enjoy going to therapy. Gomez told In Style magazine that she believes therapy is effective and important.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

As for her future, Selena Gomez said she wants to go back on tour at some point. As she explained, touring is one of the “most beautiful parts” of making music, and she loves connecting with her fans through song.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

In other Selena Gomez news, she and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, have been going strong for the past seven months and earlier this year, Gomez attended a number of his shows during his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their romance on January 10 in Los Angeles after dining at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Weeks later, they were photographed in Florence and Venice, Italy, where they appeared to be sightseeing.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd also made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City in May.

[Featured Image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images]