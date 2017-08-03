Jill Duggar Dillard’s Husband Derick Supports Donald Trump On Twitter, But Avoids Baby News

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are busy settling in with their new baby, which arrived on July 8. Jill & Jessa Counting On fans have noticed how they have not been giving regular news updates about Samuel, wondering if the mother and the baby are doing okay. While Jill’s husband is not giving too much info away about their new baby, he certainly has been supporting Donald Trump on Twitter!

The Duggars are known for their conservative leanings. Over the years, they supported Republican presidential candidates, and Jim Bob Duggar, the patriarch of the family, have run for office in the same party. So far, the family has not shown outright support for Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, but they have hinted that they approve their new leader.

Derick Dillard certainly made his political stance clear today when he retweeted the president.

Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn't just happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

The 28-year-old father of two did not write his own tweet, choosing not to further contextualize the message from the president, but just retweeting showed that Derick believes in many things put forward by the Trump administration.

By retweeting Trump, Jill’s husband showed that he believes that the 45th president is the reason why economy is booming. Others, like the online publication Mother Jones, who replied to the same Trump tweet, believe that the economic recovery was”engineered by @BarackObama (after 2008 collapse by GWB).”

This isn’t the first time that the 28-year-old missionary has tweeted about extreme Republican line of thought. He also showed Jill & Jessa Counting On fans that he is in agreement with the president going back on the Paris Agreement by retweeting Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist.

America should not do deals with leaders that think climate change is a bigger deal than killing ISIS. #ParisAgreement — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 2, 2017

While he has been posting a lot about politics and the Bible recently, he has not given any significant new update on his second son Samuel. The last time that the father of two posted about his baby boy was about three weeks ago.

We love this little guy so much, and can't believe Sam's been here almost one week already! More pics at https://t.co/2keturjOIm pic.twitter.com/t4CjkTo0lp — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) July 14, 2017

The fans deduced that there were some complications in the baby delivery, which were not yet confirmed by the Duggars yet. A fan commented in one of the earlier pictures of the baby that Samuel was delivered via “C-section”, which most likely means that Jill had to endure long hours of pushing before the doctors relegated to a more modern way of delivery.

#littlehappyfamilyof4 #soblessed #boymom???? A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Do you think Derick is retweeting Donald Trump to draw his fans' attention away from the mystery behind Samuel's delivery? Or do you think he is saving the details for the next season of Jill & Jessa Counting On?

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Twitter]