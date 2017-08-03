Android Nougat 7.1 Update For Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Arriving In A Few Weeks? Daydream Support Rolling Out

An advanced version of Google’s Android Nougat update is expected to be available for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus soon. Meanwhile, the Daydream-ready update for the Korean manufacturer’s 2017 flagship phones has begun to roll out.

The latest software status update from Vodafone Australia could signify the imminent release of the Android Nougat 7.1 update on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. According to the Vodafone’s official community page, the Android Nougat version 7.1.0 build for these smartphones has already been submitted. The specific release date for the update was not disclosed, but Android Headlines explained that the usual process of carriers testing the firmware only lasts for a few weeks. If owners of Vodafone-locked Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones can expect to receive the Nougat update soon, it is also likely that S8 units from other markets will get the build sooner than later.

A few days ago, Google VR dropped an update for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus units allowing users to explore new worlds via Daydream. If you remember, these flagship devices were released on the market earlier this year without the support yet for this virtual reality platform from the Android maker. Fulfilling its promise that they would send out an update “over the summer” that adds the Daydream support for these phones, Google announced the rollout via Twitter and Google Plus posts on August 1. U.S. carriers Verizon and T-Mobile have reportedly released the firmware bringing in the Daydream support.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus units are still waiting for the Android 7.1 Nougat update, an entry-level smartphone from ZTE is already enjoying the advanced version of the firmware. According to GSM Arena, ZTE Maven 2, which is only worth $40, can now be upgraded to Android 7.1.1.

The 1.16GB-hefty mobile software is currently available for Maven 2 units under the AT&T carrier. With build version Z831V1.0.0B29, the firmware also contains the June security patch and the AT&T App Select. It removes the AT&T Address Book, too.

Certain changes included in the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update are the addition of “gender counterparts for emoji that previously only had male or female representation” and a function that allows users to send GIFs from keyboard via supported apps such as Google Messenger, Hangouts, and Allo, a Google blog post specified. Furthermore, some app shortcuts are now possible from the home screen. For instance, a user can quickly join the chat on Google Messenger by simply long pressing the app icon.

Android 7.1 Nougat Update News: There’ll Be Tons Of New Emojis And More… https://t.co/DvQPZw0W8Y pic.twitter.com/RzbQCpBQD4 — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) November 1, 2016

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]