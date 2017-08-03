Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel & NFL Hall Of Fame Game Odds

The NFL is back with fans excited to watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals live streaming online and on television Thursday night. The NFL Hall of Fame Game 2017 edition may not feature all of the stars for the entirety of the game but could give a glimpse at some players who will make the final team rosters. With Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension still looming, the team will certainly be looking at their options for the position. Here are all of the latest details on how to watch the Cardinals vs. Cowboys live on television or streaming online for Thursday night as well as a matchup preview and game odds.

In a report from the official Dallas Cowboys website yesterday, it was noted that Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Bruce Arians has indicated none of the team’s starters will be participating in tonight’s HOF game. On the opposing side, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett hasn’t shown his hand regarding admitting who will or won’t play. However, there could be some rookies playing in tonight’s game that could get onto the team. Among them is defensive tackle Lewis Neal, and various special teams rookies. Tight end Rico Gathers could be another reason to watch. The 2016 NFL Draft pick in the sixth round has apparently made drastic improvements compared to how he looked in last year’s training camp.

Gathers, a 6-foot-6 tight end who also played basketball at Baylor, indicated after week one of practice that he feels he’s improved in terms of his abilities on the football field. That could help him onto the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

“The preseason is basically my time. I’m completely different than last year. I used to run like a basketball player. Now I run like a football player.”

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into this coming NFL season with higher expectations than last. The team finished as No. 1 in the National Football Conference and held the top seed in the playoffs. However, the team was bounced early by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Being that close to the Super Bowl will mean there’s plenty for sophomore players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to prove. With a potential suspension coming any week now for Elliott, other backs may get a chance to make their case for a spot on the roster or at least move up on the depth charts.

As for the Arizona Cardinals, a former 49ers’ starting quarterback takes the first half of the game tonight, per ESPN. No, not that former 49ers quarterback, though. Blain Gabbert will be handling the Arizona offense as he fights for a job on the team’s roster. He’s been in the league since 2011, having spent his first three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the next three with the San Francisco 49ers. In the past two of those seasons, he started 13 games and achieved his second-best career averages in yards and touchdowns in the 2015 campaign.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he’s interested in seeing how the backup quarterback will play in an actual game situation rather than just on the practice field.

“You want to see him with live bullets. I see the talent in practice. Games are different. A different secondary, a different front and all those things — how you react to it, how you put all those pieces together in one day. That’s all we practice for these guys, one day.”

Since being drafted at No. 10 overall by the Jaguars, Gabbert has been a starter in 40 of 43 games he has participated in. For his career totals, he’s racked up 686 completed passes for 7,351 yards and 38 touchdowns, with 37 interceptions and 25 fumbles. However, with rumors months ago that Cardinals’ starter Carson Palmer is nearing retirement, it could provide an opportunity to Gabbert in the future. Tonight is his big audition as he’ll be on the field with Palmer watching.

Due to the fact the game rosters for this sort of preseason game are so unknown and unpredictable, it’s also led to very close odds in terms of a winner. The Odds Shark lists Dallas as just a one-point or 1.5-point favorite at different sports books. Tonight’s over/under points total for the game is hovering around 35 points, but once again it’s a big unknown because nobody knows who will play when and how many minutes. It’s not expected that Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, or Dez Bryant will be on the field much at all, if any, for tonight’s matchup. Arians already let fans know not to expect his starters.

Tonight’s 2017 NFL Hall of Fame Game featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals gets started at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Television viewers around the United States will find the game on their NBC affiliate channel. Live streaming coverage of the game will come through the NBC Sports Live Extra website or mobile apps. Only cable and satellite subscribers can log into the website or apps to use this service for tonight’s game feed.

