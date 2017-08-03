‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Hints: Cersei’s Unlikely Killer and Jon Snow’s Reunion

Game of Thrones fans are very talented when it comes to picking up details. A perfect example of this was during last Sunday’s episode “The Queen’s Justice,” where fans saw a recurring character, Bernadette, the queen’s maid, during an important part of the episode.

She has been part of the Game of Thrones cast since season 2, and after comparing a few of her photos, fans can clearly see that Bernadette worships Cersei.

During “The Queen’s Justice,” Cersei and Jamie spent the night together and were woken up by Bernadette, who was knocking on the door. Instead of making Jamie hide, Cersei had him stay since she was the Queen and could do whatever she wants. Bernadette had a clear view of who was in bed with the Queen, but she was unfazed. Cersei trusted her to just leave and even requested that the sheets be changed.

Throughout the seasons of The Game of Thrones, you can clearly see where Bernadette’s loyalty lies. She even changes her style to match Cersei, and in key moments, she has been known to side with the Queen. According to the report at Harpers Bazaar, this loyalty may end up backfiring if Arya finds out that the Queen has someone who can get close to her. If she can manage to pose as Bernadette, she will be able to get close enough to strike her dead.

In Game of Thrones, it is a known fact that even the smallest or a seemingly insignificant part can affect the storyline.

As more characters are getting together for long awaited meetings, fans were also quick to point out a possibly awkward and heated reunion between Jon Snow and Theon Greyjoy. Hello Magazine mentions that in the promo photos, you can clearly see Theon pulling his boat onto the shore with his fleet while in another photo, Daenerys, Jon, and their entourage are standing on the beach. After Theon betrayed his brother, Robb, he still saved Sansa from Ramsay Bolton.

As more pieces of the puzzle are still missing, Game of Thrones fans will have to continue watching to be able to piece it all together and see whether or not their theories will come true.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard /Getty Images]