‘Narcos’ Season 3 Official Trailer Released, Upcoming Installment Revolves Around The Cali Cartel

Narcos Season 3 finally released its official trailer. Some parts of the third installment of Netflix’s drug cartel drama were filmed in New York City. Coincidentally, the trailer was also unveiled in the Big Apple.

Narcos Season 3, the drug cartel drama inspired by true events, is set after the reign of Pablo Escobar, which is why there is going to be a major shift in the storyline. With Escobar’s era coming to an end, the focus will be on the Cali Cartel and the four key people behind it. The Cali Cartel’s kings play different roles, but together, they make the cartel strong.

The third season of Narcos will look into the lives of Cali Cartel leader Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar) and his brother, Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), who is the brains behind the cartel’s rise to power. On-the-low hitman Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), who is behind the Mexican connection and the international distribution, is another person of interest, and so is Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote), who takes charge of the NYC satellite office of the cartel. Together these four individuals made the Colombian drug network thrive.

It’s going to be another emotional and action-packed season on Narcos as the story veers into various aspects of running a cartel. Aside from the kings behind the cartel, there will be other major players who will figure into the story.

Pacho Herrera’s loyal crew of sicarios enforced cartel law and order. #Narcos pic.twitter.com/1hr0do9gtU — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) July 26, 2017

Miguel’s firstborn son, David Rodriguez (Arturo Castro), will feel reluctant about taking over a main leadership role in the cartel. Cali Cartel head of security Jorge Salcedo (Matias Varela) will put his wife and kids first over the interests of the cartel.

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela was always thinking ahead, planning the Cartel’s next move. #Narcos pic.twitter.com/TsfmVspLXS — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) July 24, 2017

The cartel’s money launderer, Franklin Jurado (Miguel Angel Silvestre), will be involved in a serious situation where he unknowingly puts his wife’s life in danger. Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David) and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan) will both serve as rookie DEA agents who are excited about having a new job. Pedro Pascal, who plays the role of DEA agent Javier Peña, will also be back in the series.

Narcos Season 3 is scheduled for release on September 1 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the trailer below.

