‘Charlotte’s Web’: E.B. White’s Farmhouse That Inspired The Classic Being Sold For $3.7 Million

The farmhouse and barn that inspired Charlotte’s Web is being sold for $3.7 million. E.B. White, the author of the classic children’s book, lived in the North Brooklin, Maine, house until his death. The author’s farmhouse was purchased by Robert and Mary Gallant, who recently listed their beloved estate for sale.

Wilbur the pig is not included in the sale of the author’s farmhouse, he was only a fictional character, of course. Mary and Robert Gallant lived in E.B. White’s farmhouse for three decades. The couple said the Charlotte’s Web farmhouse and barn are “dear to their hearts.”

Robert and Mary Gallant have frequently had fans of E.B. White and Charlotte’s Web stop by their property and ask to see the barn and take selfies of themselves in the barnyard. The couple, originally from South Carolina, spend their summers and the fall season on the 44-acre saltwater farm once owned by the famous author.

The current owners of the Charlotte’s Web farmhouse recently granted a full guided tour to Yankee Magazine. The couple has changed almost nothing inside the incredibly well-kept barn since E.B. White moved out. The loft rope swing upon which Fern and her brother played in the storybook is still proudly hanging in its spot.

A 44-acre saltwater farm in Maine where E.B. White penned “Charlotte’s Web” is up for sale for $3.7 million https://t.co/3Bu639SrVz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 3, 2017

The kitchen in the author’s farmhouse was upgraded but was the only real change to the home over the decades. E.B. White’s farmhouse property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The farmhouse was built in 1795.

Robert and Mary Gallant purchased the farm in 1933. The Charlotte’s Web creator died in 1985. His wife, Katherine, passed away in 1977.

Charlotte’s Web Farm up for sale! Dream home pic.twitter.com/argRVikw4b — Ryan Joseph McCann (@itsryanjoseph) August 3, 2017

The author’s farmhouse is listed for sale by Downeast Properties, Boston.com notes. The farmhouse encompasses about 5,000 square feet of living area and a total of five bedrooms.

The North Brooklin property includes approximately 2,000 feet of private waterfront. The beamed ceiling in the dining room and a large fireplace in the living room are focal points of the historic farmhouse.

The Farmhouse Where E.B. White Wrote Charlotte’s Web Is for Sale https://t.co/ir36CfkQKx — EF Marburger (@efmarburger) August 3, 2017

Additional structures on the author’s farmhouse property include a sunroom, multiple sheds, multiple former outhouses, a greenhouse, spacious guest house, a small home near the water where E.B. White spent many hours writing Charlotte’s Web, three ponds, and several landscaped gardens.

[Featured Image by sebastianosecondi/Shutterstock]