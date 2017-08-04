Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick Patch Things Up? Duo Spotted Hanging Out In NYC

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick might have their issues in the past but the two seem to have patched things up as they were spotted hanging out together recently.

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars stepped out for a meal at a famous restaurant in Cipriani in New York City. The 35-year-old voluptuous beauty and the 34-year-old baby daddy of Kourtney spent some quality time together months after their confrontational trip.

Kim and Scott both looked at ease as they stroll the busy streets, showing no signs of bad blood.

During their day out, Kardashian rocked a sexy black bandeau top accentuating her toned abs. She matched her outfit with baggy a tracksuit bottoms and cream snakeskin ankle boots. On the other hand, Disick kept it low-key with his gray long sleeve t-shirt and a pair of navy and white striped shorts.

Kim and Scott also stopped to browse some clothes in a stall along the street as they head to lunch.

It can be recalled that Kim and Scott traveled to Dubai together in January for a project. They had a confrontation after Kim caught a woman in Scott’s hotel room’s bathroom.

The curvaceous mother of two even branded the mysterious woman a “wh**e,” “tramp,” and “groupie.” The incident was even aired in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in April.

Kardashian and Disick’s day out also caused a slight commotion when they were mobbed by fans in the area. In the photos circulating online, Kim can be seen shocked after a fan fell over in an attempt to meet her.

Kardashian’s bodyguard was quick to act on the incident and ensured that they didn’t get too close.

Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty owner recently took to Instagram and asked help from her millions of followers. Apparently, Kim wants to bring something new on her famous page and asked her fans for suggestions.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a snap of herself wearing a white off-the-shoulder dress. Kim, who is known for using one filter on all her posts, is asking her followers whether or not it’s better to change it.

I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Many were quick to answer Kim’s question and shared some suggestions on how she could step up her page. One fan reiterated that there’s no need to worry about her page as she has always been the “queen of social media.” Others pointed out that Kim should ditch the filter and just stick with her bold style.

So far, Kim seems to be sticking with the filter as her latest posts still have them.

[Featured Image by DC/Media Punch/IPX/AP Images]