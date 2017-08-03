‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Robert Kirkman Says It’s Time To ‘Break’ The Characters

The Walking Dead Season 8 will not get any easier on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group. Creator Robert Kirkman revealed that it is time to “break” the characters. Just how much more can they take and what exactly does he mean?

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

According to ComicBook.com, Robert Kirkman said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour that the characters in The Walking Dead are going to be broken in Season 8. Fans thought they already saw the group go through enough. However, they are going to continue to be pushed to their limits. Will it be too much for some of them?

“We all know it’s the All Out War storyline. Season 8, we’re trying to do a more fast-paced, action-packed season really focusing on momentum. Over the first seven seasons, we’ve set all the characters into place, and now it’s time to break them, to a certain extent.”

The TWD creator also explained that for the past two seasons, the show has been on an “expanding scale.” In Season 8, it will reach its peak. What exactly did Kirkman mean by that statement?

“We’ve got all these different factions, all these different locations — the Hilltop, the Sanctuary — and getting all these people together and continuing to expand the scale in a cool way, but really using all these pieces to their fullest. We’ve spent a lot of time setting these characters up, and now we’re going to bash them against each other and see what happens… This is another continuation of that; this is a very fresh take on the world of The Walking Dead, and we’re going to be breaking a lot of new ground this season.”

During the last episodes of TWD, fans saw some characters change. Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) finally realized the truth of what happened at Alexandria. She stepped forward, just like fans hoped she would, and told King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) that it was time to prepare for war. After an entire season of trying to keep the peace and make the Kingdom a “safe” place, he knew what had to be done.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) went through an enormous ordeal with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Dwight (Austin Amelio). Negan failed to break him, but how much more can Daryl take? As for Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), he actually went into the Sanctuary and was face-to-face with the enemy. There is also the changes that Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) and Dwight went through. Stories were explained, and viewers were given some history. In Season 8, everything is going to change.

A glimpse #BTS of #TWD Season 8. A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Of course, there is also Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt). It seems that the jury is still out on him and trying to determine which side he is on now. Whether he is Team Negan or is actually on Alexandria’s side, everything is going to come to an explosive end when the war begins.

Serious stuff. #BTS of #TWD Season 8 A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

What do you think of what Robert Kirkman said about The Walking Dead Season 8? How do you believe the characters will be broken? How much more can they take?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]