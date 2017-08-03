‘RHOC’ Peggy Sulahian’s Gay Brother Confirms She Is Homophobic—Didn’t Let Him Know Father Was Dying

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian’s “heartbroken” gay brother confirmed that his sister was homophobic. Pol’ Atteu slammed his sister saying that she “didn’t even let [him] know [their] father was dying.”

Peggy’s own brother confirms she is homophobic

Peggy Sulahian is the latest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast. The 100th housewife seemed to be off to a good start. However, some shocking news about her not-so-perfect family life was brought to light earlier this week.

Sulahian’s brother’s boyfriend, Patrik Simpson, alleged that the reality star was “extremely homophobic” and banned her own gay brother from their father’s funeral, according to previous reports by the Inquisitr. Now, Peggy’s own brother, Pol’ Atteu, has come forward to confirm the news.

Peggy Sulahian has maintained her silence over the past week and has not commented on any of the allegations.

Atteu, a fashion designer and owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture in Beverly Hills, California, reinforced what his boyfriend said during an exclusive interview with Radar Online.

The fashion designer said that his sister turned her back on him solely because of his sexual orientation.

Pol’ said that he loved his sister but is “heartbroken” by what she has done. He has been with his partner Patrik for the last 16 years, and the couple is engaged to be married.

The reality star’s brother said that she “deleted” him out of her life and refused to allow him to have “any sort of relationship with their children.”

According to Peggy’s brother, the family feud is even nastier than his partner Patrik had even described. He claimed that he and the Real Housewives of Orange County star have been estranged for over two decades.

Their parents supported Pol’ being gay?

The 43-year-old reality star apparently “did not let [him] know [their] father was dying” so Pol’ was never able to say goodbye to him. Peggy’s parents accepted her brother for who he was and did not discriminate against him because of his sexual orientation.

Sulahian even tried to ban Pol’ from their father’s funeral. When he and Patrik arrived at the ceremony regardless of his sister’s attempts to keep him away, Peggy’s husband Diko reportedly tried to have them removed.

“She stole that moment from me and I am still devastated over it!”

Simpson also said that Sulahian treated the couple with “hate and disgust” at their father’s funeral last year.

Peggy recently discussed how difficult it was for her to lose her father on an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She talked with Vicki Gunvalson about the hardships of losing a parent but did not mention her failed relationship with her brother.

“She turned her back on us when we were only there to pay respects and say goodbye to Pol’s loving dad. He would be rolling in his grave if he saw how his daughter treated his son because of the fact that he is gay.”

A representative for Peggy Sulahian has declined to comment on any of the allegations about her relationship with her brother Pol’.

