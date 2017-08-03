Ben Affleck Takes Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Out With Brother Casey To Comedy Club In Los Angeles

Ben Affleck took his new girlfriend, Linsday Shookus, out for a date at a comedy club in Los Angeles. The actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, joined the new celebrity couple for a night out on the town. Does he approve of his new relationship?

Ben Affleck’s summer of love and family

Ben Affleck has been enjoying his summer with his new girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, and his three children. The Hollywood actor even pulled out of the Triple Frontier film he was supposed to star in to spend more time focusing on his family and his own wellness, according to other related reports by the Inquisitr.

Affleck was most recently spotted taking Lindsay out for a date at iO West comedy club in Los Angles. His brother, Casey Affleck, tagged along with the pair, ET reported.

The 2017 Oscar winner joined the controversial new couple for a fun evening out. Reports say that Casey looked “really happy and easygoing” throughout the 90-minute comedy show with Lindsay and Ben.

After leaving the comedy club, Affleck, 44, and Shookus, 37, went to Pizzeria Mozza for a bite to eat. It was uncertain whether Casey Affleck, 41, joined them at the restaurant.

Work night or date night?

The Saturday Night Live producer was reportedly a “guest of honor” at the comedy club that evening because she had previously scouted some comedians during their Saturday Night Live character comedy showcase.

Shookus was joined by multiple assistants during the performance at the comedy club, so sources close to the celebrity couple said that it was “more of a work event for her than a date night.”

“Ben and Lindsay were incredibly nice to everyone, and having Ben there made it an even bigger night for all the comedians.”

Affleck received some aggressive backlash after he went public with his new relationship. The actor had a rocky split from his wife of 12 years, Jennifer Garner, 45.

Ben Affleck brought brother Casey Affleck along for his night out with Lindsay Shookus! Details: https://t.co/fYUJifY2Hd — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 3, 2017

The former couple remains close and still spends time together for the sake of their three children. However, Ben has been flaunting his new girlfriend in public over the past few months, so it seems he has officially moved on.

Does his family approve of Lindsay Shookus? It would certainly seem that Casey Affleck does.

What do you think about Ben Affleck’s new relationship with Lindsay Shookus? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Claire Greenway/Staff/Getty Images]