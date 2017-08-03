Johnny Depp Relationships: The List Of Ladies Star Dated And How He Is Moving On In Love

Johnny Depp is known for his brooding good looks and his acclaimed onscreen performances. Lately, the revelations about the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been entirely on his current financial crisis and his messy divorce from actress Amber Heard.

However, sources say that the actor is moving on in his career and personal life, attempting to shrug off the drama from this past year. Although the relationship with Heard was said to be tumultuous and toxic, Johnny Depp has been linked to a number of stars with whom he carried on healthy and loving relationships.

At the tender age of 20, Johnny was married to Lori Alliston. The pair were together for two years, from 1983 to 1985.

Depp became involved with his 21 Jump Street co-star Sherilyn Fenn from 1985 to 1989, and they too were briefly engaged.

The actor continued to woo starlets, following up his relationship with Fenn by briefly dating Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey. The actor even reportedly asked Grey to marry him during their brief romance.

Who can forget Depp’s lengthy stint with Edward Scissorhands co-star Winona Ryder? The two were the young “it” couple of the late 80s and early 90s and intrigued the masses due to their matched mysterious and eccentric appeal.

Although it has not been absolutely verified, Depp was then reportedly linked to Juliette Lewis following his break up with Ryder. A quick change of a tattoo on Depp’s arm that initially read “Winona Forever” and was altered to “Wino Forever,” and the star was set for a new romance. The pair met while filming the hit movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and are said to have been involved through 1993.

In 1994, along came 20-year-old Kate Moss, who was linked to Depp for roughly four years. By this point, it seemed that Johnny was holding back on the proposal front. The beautiful couple were the envy of the masses, and even Moss shared just how devastated she was after her split from the star in 1998, noting that she experienced “years and years of crying” following the breakup and spoke only positively about Johnny’s treatment towards her, as Elle relays.

Depp’s lengthiest relationship that resulted in two children, Lily-Rose Melody Depp and John Christopher Depp III, was with French model and actress Vanessa Paradis. The two were together for 14 years and are reportedly still great friends.

That loving relationship was followed by drama and toxicity as Johnny moved on to actress Amber Heard. The two were together from 2012 to 2016.

As for his love life at present, the actor is said to be “dating a bit,” as People recently reported. Yet Depp’s main focus is reportedly his family and his career. Since Forbes labeled Johnny as Hollywood’s most overpaid actor earlier this year, the star is clearly ready to demonstrate how his paychecks are well-deserved.

