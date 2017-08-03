Rapper Kidd Creole Charged With Murder In NYC Stabbing

Cops have arrested rapper Kidd Creole on a murder charge for allegedly stabbing a homeless man to death.

Kidd Creole, 57, sometimes referred to as The Kidd Creole, was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, the first hip-hop group inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were so honored in 2007.

Creole, real name Nathaniel Glover, allegedly got into a confrontation with the victim shortly before midnight on Tuesday in midtown Manhattan. Detectives reviewed surveillance video before arresting the rapper at his Bronx home last night.

According to what law enforcement sources told the New York Post, Kidd Creole (who works in the area as a maintenance man and security guard) “thought the man was coming on to him.”

The victim, who suffered stab wounds to the chest, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. First responders on the scene initially thought he was just passed out on the sidewalk from intoxication until they examined him at East 44th Street and Third Avenue. Bystanders who called 911 also thought the victim had fainted.

The homeless man, identified by multiple media outlets as John Jolly, 55, served time for rape and was a registered sex offender, the New York Daily News claimed. Jolly reportedly lived in a homeless shelter a couple of miles from where he was stabbed.

Kidd Creole is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom sometime today. As this is a developing story, watch this space for updates.

NBC New York reports that Kidd Creole has confessed to the stabbing and has expressed extreme remorse for what happened in the street corner alternation. Creole/Glover added that he thought the victim had uttered a gay slur, the TV station added. Glover apparently has four prior arrests.

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5, which formed in the Bronx in 1976, are perhaps best known for their hit “The Message” (1982) and a second hit, “White Lines (Don’t Do It),” to a lesser extent. The group first broke through with “Freedom” in 1980.

Kidd Creole and the Furious 5 have a tour date at the Dell Music Center in Philadelphia later this month, but the status of that performance is uncertain at this point.

