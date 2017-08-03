Jennifer Lawrence Relationship: Beauty And Darren Aronofsky Are Getting Serious, Talking Future [Video]

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most respected and adored actresses in Hollywood. The star is sure to dazzle onscreen and leave a lasting impression on everyone she works with onset. Darren Aronofsky can attest to that fact seeing as the now-couple met while he directed Lawrence in his latest film Mother, and the two have been in a secretive romance ever since.

Although there have been little details revealed as of late about the couple, new reports have surfaced that the couple are indeed still together and that they are becoming quite serious.

While Jen and Darren have stayed out of the spotlight ever since they began dating in 2016, sources say that the beauty and director are definitely “stepping things up” in the low key romance. E! relays words of the said source about the relationship between Lawrence and Aronofsky, who insists “things are getting serious with them. They are so in love with each other.”

The insider goes on to note that what truly connects Jen and Darren is their sense of humor., stating “Jennifer always cracks jokes and Darren just gets her humor. They laugh all the time!”

Reportedly, the connection first was noticed on set of the anticipated hit Mother, and that the talented beauty and Black Swan director had an “amazing dynamic.”

While Lawrence will likely be planning to receive another Oscar in her near-future and to star in numerous critically acclaimed films, she is apparently also considering her future in other ways that involve Aronofsky. The insider claims that the couple have been discussing the direction of the relationship, although Jen is not prepared to ” rush to get married.” Marriage is, however, what “Darren would love.”

The relationship, which is going strong, officially began in August of 2016, and both public figures have been in very public relationships in the past, which is likely why Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are seeking to keep things much more private this time around.

Jennifer Lawrence is screaming for her life in first Mother! teaser: https://t.co/wz2OIBqxjb pic.twitter.com/FSruDglcMV — MTV (@MTV) August 1, 2017

As for their professional partnership on the film Mother, the recent trailer that has been released for the psychological thriller has the masses intrigued. The film was both written and directed by Aronofsky and is to be released in theaters in September, as The Independent relays. The film has been described as being about “love, devotion and sacrifice,” and looks pretty intense and creepy, based on the trailer that pictures Jennifer Lawrence in a billowing white dress and screaming a blood-curdling scream. Have a look!



