’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Mocks Spouse Abuse Accusations As She Celebrates First Anniversary With Jorge

Anfisa of 90 Day Fiance has announced on Instagram that she and her husband, fellow reality TV star Jorge, have recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. True to form, however, even Anfisa’s simple post about a celebration of her marriage triggered a lot of intense reactions from her social media followers and the 90 Day Fiance community.

The reality TV star’s latest post attracted a significant amount of attention among her Instagram followers. Since sharing her anniversary on the social media platform, Anfisa’s post had received more than 4,900 likes and more than 275 comments, with many of the Russian beauty’s followers congratulating her for successfully keeping her marriage for a year.

“Congratulations for overcoming the hate and keeping your marriage going strong with Jorge,” one commenter wrote.

“They say the 1st year is always the hardest; you made it, so keep moving forward. Cheers to many more!” wrote another.

Interestingly, however, Anfisa’s Instagram post about her wedding anniversary did not feature her husband at all. Instead of posting an image of her spouse, the Russian 90 Day Fiance star posted a photo of flowers and a picture of her rescue cat, Monkey. Jorge was nowhere to be found.

Jorge’s absence in Anfisa’s recent Instagram update has managed to attract the attention of many critical commenters on the reality TV star’s post. Proving that she is just as sharp-tongued and sarcastic in social media as she is in front of TLC’s cameras, however, Anfisa opted to have some fun with her detractors.

“Happy anniversary. How come there’s never any pictures of you and your man?” one commenter stated.

“Never? Never ever?” Anfisa simply responded.

Considering the fact that Anfisa has been acting aggressively on the show towards her husband, some commenters have called out the reality TV star for her behavior on the show. One particular commenter decided to address Anfisa directly, asking the Russian beauty if her actions on 90 Day Fiance reflect her real behavior.

“Anfisa, do you really act how you act in the show?” one commenter asked.

“What kind of question is that! OF COURSE NOT! I really act much worse,” Anfisa responded.

One of the most controversial scenes in the recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance involved Anfisa physically hitting Jorge during an altercation. As soon as the episode aired, many viewers and avid reality TV fans called out TLC for airing the segment and allegedly glamorizing spousal abuse.

Many netizens had also come to Jorge’s defense, stating that he should have been protected by the law when he was getting battered by his wife. An online petition was even launched in Change.org by concerned reality TV fans persuading TLC to pull the plug on the controversial reality TV couple.

In Anfisa’s recent Instagram post, the same issue was brought up once more, with some commenters stating that the reality TV star proved to be a disappointment after she physically assaulted her husband in front of the cameras. Anfisa, however, was having none of it.

“Abusing… Poor 6’3″ 300 pounds 27-year-old baby Jorge. Poor poor Jorge,” the reality TV star wrote.

Anfisa and Jorge star in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which airs every Sunday night on TLC.

