‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: More Proof Daenerys And Jon Snow Will End Up Together

It’s been long coming, but Jon Snow finally met face to face with Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. Although it was great to see the two characters finally meet, their encounter didn’t go as well as anyone hoped. What are the chances that they actually end up together?

This week’s episode featured Jon (Kit Harington) making his way south and meeting Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) for the first time. Unfortunately, Jon refused to swear allegiance to the rightful Queen of Westeros, leaving fans wondering what will happen between the characters in future episodes. Despite a frosty start, Huffington Post reports that Jon’s meeting with the Dragon Queen was a lot more complicated than meets the eye.

“As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, “Okay…” but he puts that aside because he has to,” Harington explained.

Whether or not Jon and Daenerys get on the same page is yet to be seen. As far their romance is concerned, Harington understands why fans believe they should be together. After all, the characters share a lot of things in common. They were both rejected by their families, watched their first loves die, rose to power despite the odds, and have a common enemy in the Lannister’s. The only problem with a potential match is they share the same blood.

Season 6 revealed that Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark’s sister. According to Hollywood Life, Daenerys mentioned Rhaegar during her meeting with Jon, though he still doesn’t know the truth behind his lineage. Rhaegar is Daenerys older brother who was killed during Robert Baratheon’s rebellion.

The name drop occurred when Jon was watching Daenerys’ dragons fly over Dragonstone.

“Amazing thing to see,” Jon told her.

“I named them for my brothers, Viserys and Rhaegar. They’re both gone now,” she answered.

Of course, being related hasn’t stopped other characters from hooking up on Game of Thrones. Jamie and Cersei Lannister had three kids during their incestuous relationship, all of whom have since passed. The Targaryen’s also have a history of marrying family members. For instance, Daenerys’ mom and dad were siblings.

There’s no telling if Jon and Daenerys will eventually get romantically involved, but it’s definitely too early to rule out a relationship. Daenerys eventually permitted Jon to mine dragon stone at her keep, so there’s a good chance their relationship will turn around in coming weeks as they spend more time together.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sunday nights on HBO.

