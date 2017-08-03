Farrah Abraham Plastic Surgery: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Undergoes Two More Procedures

Farrah Abraham has been open with her past plastic surgeries and recently, the Teen Mom OG star underwent two more procedures — and documented her journey for fans to see.

After wrapping filming on Teen Mom OG Season 6 and her new MTV dating series, Single AF, Farrah Abraham opted for vaginal rejuvenation and butt tightening to enhance her look.

On August 3, Radar Online shared photos of Farrah Abraham in the operating room at Exilis at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and in the images, the reality star was wearing a silver bikini with her blonde hair in a pony tail.

According to an insider, the venue uses radio frequency to tighten up skin and tissue by going deep and getting rid of cellulite.

As fans may recall, Farrah Abraham underwent her first plastic surgery procedure, a breast augmentation, in 2010, opting for a C-cup when she was just 19-years-old. Two years later, Abraham underwent another set of procedures, one being rhinoplasty and the second being a chin implant, which she removed one year later.

Farrah Abraham also had her breasts redone in 2013, choosing to remove her implants in lieu of a bigger size, and in 2015, after she began to experience burning pain.

In addition to the plastic surgeries mentioned, Farrah Abraham has also had work done to her lips, which is visible in the photo above.

In other Farrah Abraham news, the reality star recently parted ways with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran, parted ways for good earlier this year. As fans may recall, Abraham and Saran sparked rumors of a possible reunion in May when they traveled to Jamaica for her birthday and later visited Las Vegas for the birthday celebrations of a friend. However, weeks later, the couple came to blows on Twitter as Abraham signed on to appear on a dating show for MTV.

Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, are expected to begin production on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG in the coming months.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]