Peta Murgatroyd Gushes Over Son With Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ‘Two Teeth Are Coming Through!’

Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai in January, and now Peta is revealing how their bundle of joy is doing.

Peta opened up about life as a mom in a new interview and explained that her baby, who turns seven-months-old on August 4, is getting two teeth.

“Two teeth are coming through,” she told Extra this week, revealing that the youngster isn’t exactly enjoying the teething process.

“We have some nights of screaming at the moment with the pain,” she said. “You just get up as soon as you hear anything… mommy mode just kicks in and you just get straight up… I put the pacifier back in and he is fine.”

Going on to call little Shai “great” despite his teething trauma, Peta also told the outlet that her and Maksim’s son is already standing up and is “really strong,” which means he’s more than likely inherited his parent’s dancing genes.

“When you are a full-time mom you are a full-time mom, there is nothing you do more during your day than take care of your child,” she continued in the new interview. “It gets overwhelming, but it is amazing.”

Murgatroyd also gushed about her and Maksim’s recent wedding, which took place on July 8 with a romantic ceremony in Long Island, New York.

She called the big day “magical” and even confessed that she was actually “very nervous walking down the aisle” to her fellow DWTS star in her stunning wedding gown.

Peta’s sweet confessions about life as a wife and mom come shortly after the Dancing with the Stars pro admitted earlier this week that she and her new husband actually may not return to the ABC show for the upcoming Season 25 when the series picks up again in September.

Murgatroyd said that neither she nor Maxim have officially signed on the dotted line to return just yet and noted that they’re both waiting to see how their schedules work out to make a decision because she doesn’t want to leave their son for too long.

“I don’t want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight of why she may take a break from Dancing with the Stars’ demanding schedule to focus on being a mom. “I’m a mom now and that comes first you know?”

The news will likely come as a shock to fans of the couple as both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy returned to the ballroom just weeks after Shai’s birth and competed against each other on Season 24, which began airing on ABC last March.

But while fans will have to wait and see if they return to TV and the famous ballroom, the sweet couple are sharing their life on social media.

Maksim recently gave his followers an adorable look into at his and Peta’s private life with a video of their adorable son on Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy posted a very sweet video of Shai getting in his first dance lesson with his brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy on July 28.

The Chmerkovskiy family could be seen getting their dance on in the video as Maksim held his son up while Val jiggled Shai’s arms as he smiled and laughed.

What do you think of Peta Murgatroyd sweet confessions about her new life as a mom?

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]