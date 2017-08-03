Angelina Jolie Seems Happy In First Public Appearance Since Revealing Vanity Fair Interview About Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has made her first public appearance since the revealing Vanity Fair interview in which she opened up about her “difficult” split with Brad Pitt. By the looks of her, it seems like Jolie has happily moved on from the failed relationship.

Despite the painful circumstances following the breakup with Pitt, Jolie, 42, appears to be in high spirits when Daily Mail spotted her and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, buying groceries at an organic store in Los Angeles on August 2.

Flanked by their security details, Angelina and her daughter were seen loading their purchased goods inside their car. The Maleficent star looked elegant as ever wearing an all-black number and a pair of cat-eye shades. Her daughter Vivienne was seen placing a supporting hand on the back of her shoulder.

Angelina and her daughter’s short pit stop at the grocery store came as the trailer for the actress’s Netflix movie First They Killed My Father was released on Wednesday. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix starting September 15.

In her revealing interview with Vanity Fair, which is featured in the magazine’s September issue, Angie opened up about how “things became difficult” between her and Brad Pitt by the summer of 2016, although she didn’t provide a detailed account of what happened.

“We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing,” she said, speaking of her six children. “They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some… from life, from things in life.”

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air,” she added.

Jolie and Pitt had been together for 12 years before they announced their split in September 2016. The divorce is yet to be finalized.

Brad and Angie have six kids together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine.

Angelina Jolie is seeking sole custody of their children.

According to sources, Brad had an alleged “altercation” with son Maddox aboard a private jet from Nice, France to Los Angeles, California. Sources added that Angie “kicked him out” as soon as they landed. Before long, she decided to file for divorce.

Not long after the alleged “altercation,” Jolie filed child abuse charges against Pitt. The actor was cleared of the allegations following an investigation by the FBI.

In April, Angelina Jolie purchased a $25 million mansion in Los Feliz, California, where she and her children are now residing, as reported by NY Post. She said the move was “a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal as a family.”

