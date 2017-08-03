‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Cast: Is Mark Ballas Returning To The Ballroom?

News for the Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast is trickling in little by little each day in the lead-up for the 2017 fall competition. It was just learned a few days that Maks Chmerkovsky and Peta Murgatroyd are still waiting to make a final decision about returning to the dance floor. There’s another pro who’s weighing out whether or not he’ll be back.

Mark Ballas is one of the reality show’s veteran dancers who was last on Dancing with the Stars in 2016 after being partnered with UFC star, Paige Van Zant. Is he coming back for another shot at the mirrorball trophy?

According to Entertainment Tonight, fans may be a little disappointed to hear that one of their favorites may not be back on the pro cast lineup for Dancing with the Stars Season 25. He spilled to ET that he and his wife, BC Jean, are busy with their band, Alexander Jean, and he’s been appearing in the Broadway play, Jersey Boys. The DWTS pro says the outlook of coming back for the fall season isn’t happening “at this point” and that “it’s a little early to tell.”

Mark Ballas says the work with their band has taken full-on focus and appearing on Dancing with the Stars takes a lot of commitment. He tells the celebrity news source that he “had no life” competing on the show and having to maintain such a grueling schedule of six shows a week, 27 songs a night, and adding the music gig to it all as well, made things more challenging.

Ballas did give a glimmer of hope of returning to Season 25 when he said he was taking things at the “moment” and “we’ll see.” One thing that might change his mind about coming back to Dancing with the Stars is being paired with his wife on the show. He believes she’d do “really well,” especially the tango. He shares that it’s her favorite dance and one he gave her a small lesson on for their wedding dance. They performed the Argentine tango for their wedding and Ballas raved that she made some killer moves. Apparently, all of their wedding guests were impressed! BC also told ET that if she were to be on the show, she’d have to be on it to win!

There’s still some time until the fall season of Dancing with the Stars kicks off. Will Mark Ballas change his mind about coming back to the show? It’s been known to happen that pros announce at the last minute they’ll be part of the cast after saying they won’t be back.

Here we go. Grand Opening of #JerseyBoys LA at the #ahmansontheatre tonight. Can't wait for the next 6 weeks. Tickets for LA run Link in Bio ???????? A post shared by markballas (@markballas) on May 18, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on ABC Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]