WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Reunion With Dean Ambrose And Seth Rollins Not Happening?

The WWE has begun teasing the reunion of The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins teaming up for the past couple of weeks. Fans have been clamoring for a reunion by one of the greatest stables in wrestling history but they should not expect it to happen anytime soon. The latest rumors suggest that Roman Reigns is not reuniting with his former Shield brothers.

As recapped by WWE.com, Ambrose and Rollins are on their way to challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam. The current storyline involving the two is very intriguing because it is centered on Rollins trying to convince Ambrose that he has changed since betraying him and Roman Reigns in 2014.

For those who do not know, Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns three years ago to join Triple H and The Authority. The WWE has teased the trio’s reunion every year but it only lasts mere minutes. Now that all three superstars are on Monday Night Raw and they are also all babyfaces, a reunion is not out of the bag.

However, John “Bradshaw” Layfield is not a fan of The Shield’s reunion because it will not help the WWE sell tickets. JBL discussed the topic on Bring It To The Table (h/t Wrestling Inc.) with Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves. The former WWE champion noted that Roman Reigns sells tickets and merchandise as a solo superstar but he cannot do that if he was with The Shield.

On the other hand, Graves would love to see a reunion of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins. He is wondering how the WWE Universe will react to Reigns if he is with his Shield brothers. The WWE Universe has not been kind to Roman for the majority of his singles run as he gets booed out of the building almost every night.

According to Sportskeeda, the WWE sees Roman Reigns as the face of the company with John Cena now officially a part-time superstar. Reigns gets a lot of reaction both positive and negative, and the WWE is happy with it because their pockets get filled. The report added that the only possible reason why the WWE is having Ambrose and Rollins team up is to give the fans a nostalgic feeling.

The WWE already did The Shield Triple Threat Match last year with Dean Ambrose retaining the WWE championship. However, the company can still do it in the future for the WWE Universal Title, possibly on a bigger stage like WrestleMania.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis and they could always opt to have a Shield reunion later this year to see if it will equal to money and ratings.

