Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Creepy’ Selfie From Farm Trip With Son

Carrie Underwood shared a pretty “creepy” selfie during a recent trip to a local farm with her son and husband.

The country superstar shared a couple of sweet photos with her followers on Instagram on August 2 showing her enjoying a sweet day out with Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher and their 2-year-old son Isaiah – but there’s one snap in particular that fans branded “creepy.”

Underwood, who’s made no secret of her love for animals in the past and actually grew up on a farm in Oklahoma, shared a selfie with a very strange looking goat who didn’t seem to be too happy to be posing with the country star.

The hilarious selfie, which already has more than 217,000 likes since the former American Idol winner posted it to her official Instagram page, shows Carrie leaning in to the animal as it stuck out its tongue.

The goat didn’t appear to be too be pleased to be snapped by Underwood, which fans joked about in the photo’s comments.

“Lol I love it! Goats have such creepy eyes though!” @ryliesworld commented on Carrie’s upload, while @soupgs3 wrote, “He got that cross eye lol.”

“Ha ha it stuck its tongue out!” @glamoristic101 added while others also commented on how “creepy” the animal looked in the star’s selfie.

???? #GoatSelfie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Underwood then shared another adorable photo from her family day out which showed Mike and Isaiah doing a little father/son bonding while feeding the goats. She revealed in the caption that they actually spent the day at Lucky Ladd farms in Tennessee.

“Love these farm boys!!!” she captioned the sweet photo of the two. “We went out to #LuckyLaddFarms today! What a sweet place… Isaiah had a blast!”

Carrie’s much deserved time off with her family comes after the star announced that she’s got some big things coming up, but that doesn’t necessarily including having another baby.

Carrie sparked pregnancy rumors after she was spotted filming a brand new intro for NBC’s Sunday Night Football in June ahead of the new season, but made it clear online earlier this week that she wasn’t concealing a baby bump in her tight dress after posing in a bikini and showing off her flat abs.

Instead, she joked that she’d actually just indulged on a little Mexican food and had what she called a “food baby” in her belly, not a sibling for little Isaiah.

Underwood joked that she’d been accused of being pregnant and seemingly referred to the rampant speculation that began after photos and video leaked of her on the Los Angeles set.

“I’ve been accused of being preggers after some good Mexican food!” Underwood wrote in response to a tweet from radio personality Bobby Bones. “Mmmmm… guacamole…”

Carrie’s “food baby” confession came shortly before NBC shared an official snap of her in the tight red dress on the set and also revealed which football stars would be joining Isaiah’s mom in the new intro.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s both sweet and “creepy” family photos from her day at the farm with her husband and son?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]