Does Gigi Hadid Have A Twin? Dutch, Plus-Sized Model Looks Just Like Her

Once again, the world of modeling was sent buzzing with news that another Gigi Hadid look alike has been found. This time, the people are wondering if there is indeed a connection between the two models given that they have similarities other than their looks.

Iza Ijzerman a plus-sized model and blogger based in The Netherlands, was first spotted on Instagram for her photos with the plus-sized swimwear line, Alpine Butterfly, a body-love focused swimwear line. At first, people were wondering if the model was indeed Gigi Hadid or a completely different person. Ijzerman and Hadid looked so much alike with their long, dirty-blonde hair, button nose, large blue eyes, and plump lips. According to Elle UK, Ijzerman could easily have been a part of Gigi’s Versace or Fendi campaigns.

The similarities are undeniable that Ijzerman often heard comments that she looks so much like the famous Gigi Hadid even before she was discovered. According to a report from Glamour, the Dutch model didn’t believe the comments at first and she even thought that she looked more like Bella. It wasn’t until her employer MiLK, posted on Instgram a photo of her with the caption “The new curvy Gigi Hadid” did she think that it could possibly be true.

As you scroll through Izjerman’s Instagram feed, you will definitely see the resemblance and you might even think of the possibility that they might be related to each other. In fact, the two models are both 22 years old and are both Dutch. The mother of Gigi Hadid is in fact from the town of Papendrecht.

This isn’t the first time that a Gigi Hadid look alike has been tracked down but Iza Ijzerman definitely shares the most similarities. Check out more of her instagram photos and see if you can see the similarities too!

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]