Krispy Kreme Announces A Special Doughnut In Celebration Of The Solar Eclipse

Krispy Kreme has a little surprise in store for doughnut-lovers who are eagerly awaiting the solar eclipse, which is set to occur on August 21. In an announcement video, Krispy Kreme unveiled its new special item in celebration of the solar eclipse: The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut. This is a slight variation to their signature glazed doughnuts, which will now be coated, or in their words “eclipsed,” in delicious chocolate instead.

This item will be made available for a limited time only, between August 19 and 21 to be precise, so if you’re planning on getting these special doughnuts, make sure to save the date. Also, between August 19 and 20, customers will only be able to purchase the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut during evening Hot Light hours, as stated on Krispy Kreme’s official website.

Considering that the upcoming solar eclipse will be the first one in 99 years, Krispy Kreme has certainly picked the perfect occasion to drop this delicious looking item. And Krispy Kreme certainly seems confident that the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut will be a hit with fans and doughnut-enthusiasts in general, even going as far as to label its newest item “the tastiest eclipse in history.” What’s more, the chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, Jackie Woodward, drew an interesting comparison between the doughnut and the solar eclipse itself in a press release.

“The solar eclipse is a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S. Chocolate will have the same effect as we introduce a first-time chocolate glazing of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut.”

Woodward further added that the doughnuts will help ensure that costumers will have an enjoyable and delicious experience watching the solar eclipse, regardless of their location.

If your mouth isn’t watering by now, make sure to watch the aforementioned video, which showcases the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut in all its glory. The ad is also accompanied by the iconic musical composition by German composer Richard Strauss, namely “Also sprach Zarathustra.” This dramatic musical piece is perhaps best known in association with Stanley Kubrick’s cinematic masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey. The epic science-fiction film featured the song in its opening and ending scenes and, while rather dramatic, seems to be a fitting choice of music to advertise a doughnut that is meant to celebrate the August 21 solar eclipse.

