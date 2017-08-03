‘BB19’ Spoilers: Cody Nickson A Decorated War Veteran, Report Addresses ‘BB19’ Rumors About War Service

BB19 spoilers about Cody Nickson come from an interesting place Wednesday morning (August 3). These Big Brother 19 spoilers come from a report by TMZ, where Nickson’s military file was revealed to the public. It reveals some interesting information about the BB19 cast member, some of which may not be known to the CBS viewers.

According to the report, Cody Nickson did more than just serve his country as a Marine for four years. TMZ states that Cody served in the Marine Corps from December 2008 to December 2012 and reached the rank of E-4 Corporal. His specialty was Rifleman. It was also noted that Cody had served in the U.S. Air Force before that.

It seems that there may be more to Cody Nickson than how he has been portraying himself in the BB19 house this summer and that he could have a lot of stories to tell. There is a lot of information in the report that would probably impress other members of the BB19 cast, but maybe Cody is just being humble by keeping it to himself.

“Nickson received numerous honors… including campaign medals for his tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, 2 National Defense Service Medals, a Good Conduct Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and 2 Navy Unit Commendations.[sic]”

There has been a lot of negative publicity about Cody Nickson on the show this season, especially when he has been in confrontations with several other houseguests. This has caused a polarization when it comes to fans of the BB19 cast, with a lot of people feeling that Cody and Jessica Graf are the villains of this season. There are also a lot of people on social media and voting in fan polls who support the showmance and want them to make it to the end of the season.

As previously reported by the Inqusitr, recent fan polls have Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson near the top when it comes to America’s favorite houseguest this summer. It might just foreshadow some future Big Brother 19 spoilers when host Julie Chen announces who has won that special cash prize. The duo will have to be careful in the coming week, as they are being targeted by nearly everyone else in the BB19 house, painting them as severe underdogs when it comes to winning the $500,000 cash prize on the season finale.

It is going to be very interesting to see the fan reaction to this report by TMZ. Will the perception of viewers change when they find out how many times that Cody Nickson has been decorated during his service for the country? Will this put an end to the Big Brother 19 rumors suggesting Cody has lied about his military service? What these BB19 spoilers might force fans to do is decide whether they don’t like Cody the person or the character that Cody is playing in the house.

