Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Celebrate First Anniversary As A Couple, Engagement Soon?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate one year together as a couple. Around this time last year was when reports emerged that the two were dating, although it was around November when their relationship was officially confirmed. Here’s a look back to their love story in the past year.

Prince Harry and Meghan were able to start dating in secret at least a few months before the media got them on their radar. In October last year, tabloids started revealing the couple’s dates, with the news that they secretly travel to Toronto and London and vice versa to see each other, per E! News.

A source of the publication noted that the 32-year-old British royal is head over heels in love with the Suits actress. The source added then that it would not be a surprise if Prince Harry and Markle enter engagement as soon as possible. The insider told E! News:

“This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time.”

However, the news of their relationship put Markle as a subject of racism and harassment from the media and online social networking sites. In November 2016, the Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of Prince Harry regarding Meghan’s safety, as well as of her family, friends and other people surrounding her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Celebrate One-Year Together: A Timeline of Their Romance https://t.co/tggIvNR7Jh — E! News (@enews) August 2, 2017

It was unusual to issue a statement like that from the palace, but Prince Harry felt it was necessary. He condemned the media’s behavior and the social media trolls’ comments. The statement said:

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

The couple tried to keep their relationship private, but they were still spotted together several times since then. Markle was photographed shopping at Whole Foods Market near the Kensington Palace, and she reportedly stayed with the prince during the quick trip. Prince Harry, on one hand, flew to Toronto after his two-week official duties in the Caribbean to spend some time with his girlfriend. Then they were seen shopping for a Christmas tree together at Pines and Needles in London.

Meghan Markle's birthday is on August 4, and she’ll be celebrating it in the UK with Prince Harry. ???? https://t.co/3R35Uy6qNu pic.twitter.com/ekJjl0F6Bx — Royally_Petite (@RoyallyPetite) July 29, 2017

By December last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started appearing in the public together, loosening up in being secretive. The two were photographed spending a night out at the Gielgud Theatre in London. Then Prince Harry personally escorted the actress to the airport for her flight back to North America. Meghan went back to London to welcome the New Year together before leaving for Norway for a vacation together.

In March, they attended the wedding of Prince Harry’s best friend, Tom Inskip. Their first public event together was in May when Markle watched Harry play at the Audi Polo Challenge. They were even spotted sharing a kiss at the parking lot. Finally, Meghan appeared with Prince Harry at the evening wedding reception of Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be really serious in their relationship. With that, the public is awaiting their imminent engagement, and consequently, the royal wedding. Several reports suggest that Prince Harry might pop the question before the month ends.

