‘Girl Meets World’ Star Sabrina Carpenter Sued By Former Managers

Sabrina Carpenter has been slapped with a lawsuit by two former members of her management team. The Girl Meets World star, who’s currently on the road in support of her second album, is being sued by her former music managers for allegedly not paying them commissions after she fired them. Carpenter’s ex-music managers Stan Rogow and Elliot Lurie are suing the Disney star, along with her parents and manager, for breach of contract, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Rogow and Lurie are seeking damages and restitution.

According to the complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, after Carpenter signed with manager Bill Perlman, she reportedly added music managers Rogow and Lurie to her team to in an effort to give her representation in the music industry a boost. In 2011, a music management agreement with Sabrina stipulated that the duo would get half of Perlman’s commissions. Sabrina Carpenter went on to score a five-album deal with Hollywood Records. Rogow also claims the teen star landed the role of Maya on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World after he personally spoke with a network executive about his talented client.

The complaint reveals that the plaintiffs “worked tirelessly to promote Sabrina and her music until their service were terminated, without cause.” Rogow and Lurie were fired by Sabrina Carpenter in 2014, just as the Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World, was taking off on the Disney Channel.

Three years later, Carpenter’s former managers say they are owed a stake of Carpenter’s gross earnings and advances in connection with her albums Eyes Wide Open and Evolution, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively. Sabrina Carpenter and Bill Perlman have not commented on the lawsuit.

Carpenter, who has toured steadily over the past year in her first-ever headlining tour in support of Evolution, recently told the Miami Timesshe first signed with her record label when she was just 12 years old. She revealed that while music is her first love, she plans to balance it with her acting career.

“There’s always going to be a part of me that when I’m on the road and I’m touring, I’ll miss filming, and when I’m filming, I’ll miss touring and writing.,” Carpenter told the Times. “I know that as long as I’m missing both of them, then I’ll continue to do both.”

Still, it sounds like Carpenter will still put a heavy focus on music and her deal with Hollywood Records.

“I love constantly writing music,” Sabrina told Billboard earlier this year. “And the second I write it, obviously, I want to release it. You don’t realize how much you actually have to travel [on tour], and how many times you have to sing these songs before people hear them, because there is so much music in the world. So I’ve been looking at it as, right now I am focusing on music, and acting will come into the picture when it’s supposed to.”

