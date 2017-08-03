‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 3 Premieres In September: What Is In Store For Amber, Trent & Their Kids?

The 7 Little Johnstons are all set for Season 3, as latest updates reveal that the upcoming season of the TLC reality series will be premiering in September. A sneak preview of the show’s new season has been released, but what else can viewers expect from Amber, Trent, and their kids next season?

7 Little Johnstons Season 3 will premiere in September; this update was revealed in a post on the show’s official Twitter account. This news made a lot of viewers excited, especially since the TLC reality drama has released a sneak preview for the show’s upcoming season last July.

A lot of things have happened since the 7 Little Johnstons cast were last seen on air and many fans are expecting to see more from Amber and Trent Johnston and their kids in Season 4. Several updates from the show’s social media posts revealed that Amber underwent surgery for spinal stenosis.

Amber’s surgery was successful, as posts from the 7LJ cast showed Trent and their kids sticking by her side to support her. On the other hand, Jonah proudly posed for the cameras, as he was on his way to entering senior year. The 7 Little Johnstons family got quite emotional seeing Jonah one year away from graduation.

It's been real St. Joe's, but we're ready to see the kids & sleep in our bed! #bestnursebigdaddy #suckitspinalstenosis #7littlejohnstons pic.twitter.com/KV32jDblaO — 7 little Johnstons (@team7lj) June 30, 2017

Meanwhile, an earlier teaser trailer for 7 Little Johnstons Season 3 showed that Amber and Trent were planning to adopt another child. The couple admitted that there were a couple of complications when they had their children, but they were keen on adding an eighth member to the Johnston family.

The Hollywood Gossip also revealed that 7 Little Johnstons Season 3 will be exploring the kids’ journey towards becoming adults, as the children will be dealing with bullies. In one scene, the whole family was out together when they were called out for their height. One of the daughters, on the other hand, may be getting a suitor.

Trent can also be seen getting quite emotional in the teaser trailer for 7 Little Johnstons Season 3. It remains to be seen, however, what was the reason behind Trent’s emotional breakdown, telling his family that they will always remain as his top priority, which elicited tears from the entire family.

Are you excited to see 7 Little Johnstons Season 3?

