‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode 4 Leak: Major Developments For The Starks And Drogon [Spoilers]

Game of Thrones, like other top shows, has been the frequent target of hackers. This week they had a bit of luck and have released what they found – a detailed synopsis of the show’s next episode. The Independent reports that HBO has confirmed the incident, saying it “experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.” Titled “The Spoils of War,” if the leak is accurate, the next episode will include four developments that are especially interesting.

In last week’s Game of Thrones episode, “The Queen’s Justice,” although she is still skeptical about the existence of the White Walkers, Daenerys Targaryen gave Jon Snow permission to mine for dragonglass beneath the surface of her home, Dragonstone. As explained by Tyrion, if Jon is delusional, and the White Walkers don’t exist, then she is giving him nothing but has taken a step toward building an alliance she may find useful in the future. If he’s telling the truth, then they will both benefit. The leak for Episode 4 of Game of Thrones indicates that “the seeds of mutual attraction are sown” when Dany and Jon venture into the Dragonstone caves together. The synopsis describes Snow offering the Mother of Dragons a hand into the entrance as well as Davos later asking what Jon thinks of her. Jon responds that there is no time for such things. If Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen fall in love, it will thrill many fans who have hoped for it for a long time now. It could also be the beginning of the fulfillment of the Azor Ahai prophecy.

The next item of interest in the Game of Thrones leak is another Stark reunion. Yea! The released synopsis indicates that Arya will make it back to Winterfell, bringing the number of Stark children currently in their family home to three. Will all three still be there when Jon returns? Here’s hoping!

A number of Game of Thrones stars have stated that Season 7 will include many events that tie all the way back to Season 1. A rather important one may happen this week if the leaked synopsis is accurate. Remember Catspaw? It’s the dagger that was used in the attempt on Bran’s life while he was still in a coma. We later learned that it belonged to Littlefinger. He came up with a story for Catelyn to explain that it was not in his possession at the time of the attempted assassination of her son. The leaked synopsis indicates that Littlefinger will give it back to Bran during “The Spoils of War.” Given his physical condition, however, Bran has no use for it and gives it to Arya. Littlefinger may come to regret returning that dagger if Arya figures out his connection to the attempted murder of her brother.

And last, but certainly not least, the fourth interesting development in the next episode of Game of Thrones, according to the leak, involves Dany’s dragons. As Jaime and the Lannister army are leaving Highgarden, loaded up with treasures from the conquered land (“The Spoils of War”), Dany’s army and dragons attack. Qyburn manages to hit Drogon with one of the arrows we saw previously in Season 7, but the hit is not fatal. Tyrion utters an expletive as Jaime charges at Drogon. Alas, the gold-handed, incestuous Kingslayer is saved by Bronn.

Quite an episode, don’t you think? Want more? Check out the trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 4 (“The Spoils of War”) below, and tune in to HBO Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by HBO]