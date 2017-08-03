‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Griffin Surprises Ava With A Gift — A New GH Couple?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that after being released from the burn unit, Ava Jerome (Maura West) is struggling emotionally to deal with her problems, which include her new appearance following the fire incident, and the fact that her actions were directly responsible for Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) death.

Despite support from Julian (William deVry) and Kiki (Hayley Erin), and the therapy sessions she has been attending lately, Ava is suffering from depression and is taking refuge in alcohol. However, she must get her life back on track, so she is mulling her options for the future, and even Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has offered suggestions.

Amid the despondency she finds a new friend in Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen).

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Griffin reaches out to Ava. Ava is surprised when Griffin gives her a gift. She believes that Griffin, who had been very sympathetic and supportive while she was in the burn unit, is only being kind to her again. However, viewers will see the growing bond between the two and suspect that a new GH couple could be in the making.

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 3, according to Soap Hub, tease that Sam (Kelly Monaco) is still battling with her memory lapses. She is worried when she realizes that she is unable to recall where she went and what happened before she was brought to the hospital. She has a strong feeling that something significant happened when she went out before she was hospitalized and that she needs to recall it.

Viewers know that she shot Sonny (Maurice Benard) and dumped his body into a dark pit at a deserted construction site. Sonny is lying unconscious in the pit and dying slowly from the gunshot wound. He had tried to climb out of the pit but he was too weak to muster the effort. But now a new danger has arisen. The site is about to be demolished. A crew has arrived at the site to start the work. The foreman tells the men to start work immediately and complete the demolition in only 20 minutes, according to CDL.

The men do not know that someone is lying unconscious in the pit. If the men demolish the structure Sonny will be buried under the rubble and he will die.

Meanwhile, Carly (Laura Wright) and others are searching for Sonny with a sense of urgency growing into panic. No one has an idea where he is, not even a clue as to his whereabouts. Carly is very worried. She talks to Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) about the situation and remarks that it’s as if Sonny has disappeared from the face of the Earth.

General Hospital spoilers state that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) will provide a clue that helps to solve the mystery of Sonny’s whereabouts. She shows Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) a necklace that Oscar (Garren Stitt) made from metal obtained near the distillery. Nelle recognizes the metal as bullet casing, so she urges Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to look at it.

Michael urgently wants to know where Josslyn found the object because he realizes that it could be a clue about Sonny’s whereabouts. She tells him she found it at a construction site, the same site where Sonny is lying in a dark pit.

Sonny is bleeding from the leg and hallucinating dead people. He must be found urgently before the demolition starts.

Nelle’s role in solving the mystery of Sonny’s whereabouts comes as Carly is planning against her with Bobbie. How will Nelle’s role in solving the mystery affect her relationship with Carly?

Meanwhile, a stranger quietly enters Garvey’s (Rick Ravanello) room at the hospital where he his recuperating after surgery. Is the person a hitman sent to kill Garvey?

