‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Who Is Hayley’s New Man? Casting Details Reveal Clues

The Originals Season 5 will have Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) with a new man. Just who is this person and will he be any good for Hayley and her daughter, Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell)? Casting information reveals clues about the new character, and it sounds like he has a bad temper.

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want information on what is coming up on The CW series.

During the season finale of The Originals, Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies) asked for his memories to be wiped. Not only did he forget Hayley, but he also didn’t recognize Klaus (Joseph Morgan). However, he seemed to be at peace while he was making music. For those hoping Elijah and Hayley would reconcile in Season 5, don’t count on it. She will have a new man and there is information on the character from TV Line.

The website made it clear that it is not known for sure if Declan is Hayley’s boyfriend. However, they are making an educated guess that it might be. So, who is this character? He is a flirtatious Irish chef that has killer charm. However, he also has a nasty temper. He will have no idea about the supernatural creatures in New Orleans until he meets the Mikaelsons.

Even though it is always possible that Elijah and Hayley could reconnect, it doesn’t sound like it is in the cards. At Comic-Con, executive producer Julie Plec said there would be peace about the relationship. However, peace does not mean happily ever after. As viewers have seen in previous seasons, it will be complicated. Even if they don’t get back together, at least they will have peace about the relationship.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The Originals Season 5 will focus on Hope Mikaelson trying to reunite her family. In a sizzle reel released at Comic-Con, Russell’s character said that she will bring her family back together, even if it destroys her. However, there is the complicated villain, The Hollow. The reason the Mikaelson siblings are separated to begin with is so that The Hollow can’t piece herself back together. So, how will Hope find a way around this?

What do you think is going to happen with Hope, Hayley, and Elijah in The Originals Season 5?

