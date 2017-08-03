Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Reported New Duet Title Leaks

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton have reportedly once again been teaming up in the studio.

After collaborating on the hit duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016, it looks like the couple are working together once again after the title of a new song said to be co-written by the twosome was leaked after being registered online this week.

The song appears to be a Christmas track and, according to Beacon Street Online, is titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

Blake and Gwen are listed as co-writers of the song, as is Busbee – who Shelton collaborated with on his most recent album If I’m Honest – and Justin Tranter, who’s worked with Gwen in the past as well as pop stars like Britney Spears and Justin Bieber.

The site reported that a number of other festive sounding tunes also found their way online at the same time and were listed as being co-written by Stefani, which could suggest the former The Voice coach is working on a Christmas album which will likely be released later this year.

It’s not yet clear if the rumored new song title leak means Shelton and Stefani could also be singing together once again or if the duet is purely a writing collaboration, though Gwen did reveal earlier this year that she was back in the studio after leaving Blake’s side on The Voice.

She teased that she’s creating a new album and potentially working on a new duet with her boyfriend.

“I’ve been working on new music, which I’m so excited to release this year,” Stefani recently told Singapore’s Weekender magazine, but wasn’t ready to give away too much information just yet.

“I can’t say too much about it just yet,” she added, “but I’ve had so much fun in the studio.”

Gwen’s big tease came just days after Just Jared published photos of her and Blake making their way into a recording studio together in Hollywood on June 2.

The candid snaps sparked speculation that the couple – who will mark two years since they went public with their romance in late October – may have been laying down some vocals on a new song following the success of their last duet.

Stefani is yet to comment on the speculation about her new music, though fans flocked to social media to make their excitement over a possible new duet known.

“Ok but I’m gonna need Gwen and Blake to perform their Christmas duet on The Voice, like there’s no excuse!” Twitter user @RocketShip726 tweeted of Shelton and Stefani. “That would be all, please and TY.”

“It looks like we could possibly be getting the next Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani duet we’ve been waiting for!” @Luca_Forzin then added.

Blake and Gwen are so far staying quiet amid the collaboration rumors, though Radar Online claimed last year that the couple were supposedly working on a Christmas album.

An insider alleged that they were working together on some festive new tunes and claimed that the release would be “a little bit pop with a lot of country,” though neither released any Holiday songs during the 2016 Christmas period.

But while fans will have to wait and see what Blake and Gwen have in store, it should be known that Shelton is also no stranger to a Christmas album or writing original songs for the Holiday.

He released his own Holiday album, Cheers, It’s Christmas, in 2012 and even co-wrote three new festive tunes for the release.

What do you think of Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton allegedly working together on new music? Are you excited for a possible new duet?

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]