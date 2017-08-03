‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Spoilers: Emma Booth Cast As A Witch, Giles Matthey Returning As Gideon

Once Upon A Time Season 7 will feature some returning characters, as well as some new faces. One of those is Emma Booth, who has been cast as a witch. Will she be replacing Rebecca Mader as the Wicked Witch? Also, Giles Matthey is reprising his role as Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Belle’s (Emilie de Ravin) adult son, Gideon.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the fairy tale drama.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Emma Booth has been cast as a witch. Her exact role has not been revealed. It was only teased that her true identity would be explained later on. However, fans can’t help but notice that Booth bears a striking resemblance to Rebecca Mader, who formerly played the Wicked Witch, Zelena.

It was also revealed that Giles Matthey will be coming back in Once Upon A Time Season 7. As fans recall, he played Rumple and Belle’s grown up son, Gideon. He had a beef with Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), thanks to the influence of the Black Fairy. However, in the end, he redeemed himself and reverted back to a baby.

Even though Jennifer Morrison and Emilie de Ravin are not coming back as series regulars, they will be seen at least once. It was confirmed that Emma will appear in one episode during Season 7. It will probably be Episode 2, since that will be focused on Hook (Colin O’Donoghue). As for de Ravin, expect to see her in Episode 4, which is the same episode Gideon will appear in.

The #OnceUponATime gang is here at Comic-Con! #SDCC A post shared by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Other new faces in OUAT Season 7 include Gabrielle Anwar, who will play Lady Tremaine. She will be this season’s villain and is also Cinderella’s (Dania Ramirez) wicked stepmother. Viewers may have heard that Cinderella is Henry’s (Andrew J. West) wife and the mother of his child, Lucy. Adelaide Kane will portray Drizella and Mekia Cox has been cast as Tiana. There will also be a new Alice and that will be played by Rose Reynolds.

The shoe fit! Introducing the #OnceUponATime woman of the hour: Cinderella! A post shared by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

What do you think of Emma Booth joining Once Upon A Time Season 7? Do you think she is Rebecca Mader’s replacement or will she be playing a different kind of witch?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival]