Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park may no longer be working together on Hawaii Five-0 but that hasn’t stopped the former co-stars from hanging out together. Kim has just confirmed that he was reunited with Park for the first time since they both left the CBS series.

But is it possible that the two are planning a collaboration following their departure from Hawaii Five-0? Daniel Dae Kim may have hinted on another reunion with Grace Park that could lead to them working together on a new project.

Fans still couldn’t stop talking about Kim and Park’s exit from Hawaii Five-0 after they were unable to reach an agreement with CBS on salary disputes. Although some believe that Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua are both very important characters in the series, people still continue to wish the actors all the best in their future endeavors. So could Kim and Park decide to work together on a special project?

Daniel Dae Kim recently shared an Instagram photo that confirms he caught up with Grace Park in Vancouver. Kim added the hashtags #cousins and #reunited since Chin Ho and Kono were actually related in Hawaii Five-0. However, fans noticed that he also wrote “Until next time” in the caption. Could this mean that the two already have plans to see each other again in the near future?

#Cousins #reunited.???? Until next time, #Vancouver! ???????? A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

It might be too soon to hope for a new project featuring Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park together. Neither actor has confirmed on what their plans are after leaving Hawaii Five-0 but it is possible that Kim will focus on his own production company. In the meantime, things could get interesting in the CBS show’s eighth season.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 will be the first season without Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua. However, the series intends to address the characters’ disappearance in the premiere episode.

In addition to explaining the sudden disappearance of Kim and Park, two new characters will be introduced as Kono’s husband Adam Noshimuri (played by Ian Anthony Dale) will be recruited to Five-0. Hopefully, the show will manage to stay afloat without Chin Ho and Kono.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premieres on CBS on September 29.

