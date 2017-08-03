‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Wakes Up, Chad Begs For Forgiveness, Gabi Breaks Up With DiMera

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that “Chabby” would get back together. It is happening next week and the juicy details have been released. Abigail (Marci Miller) will wake up after surgery. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will beg for forgiveness. Instead of fighting for him like Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) wants, Gabi Herandez (Camila Banus) will dump her boyfriend.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Chad DiMera is the first person Abby sees when she wakes up in the hospital. Finally understanding the lengths Abigail went to in order to protect him, Chad will beg her for forgiveness. It will be a brand new start for the couple, who have been through way too much. He will also tell her that he loves her, something that Gabi overhears. Even though she is shattered, Gabi knew deep down that this was eventually going to happen.

Earlier this week, fans saw Kate try to give Gabi advice. It seems that the more time they spend together, the more Gabi is starting to think and behave like Kate Roberts. Even though Gabi will break up with Chad on Days Of Our Lives, some fans are worried about the fallout. Could her broken heart cause her to make Chad and Abby’s life miserable? Or will she allow “Chabby” to live happily ever after?

Viewers hope Gabi just lets Chad and Abigail move on together. The only reason Abby left in the first place was so Chad to work out his feelings for Gabi, who also just happens to be Abigail’s best friend. It was a complicated relationship and a complex love triangle. “Chabby” fans have been waiting a long time for the couple to get back together. It is finally happening next week and viewers couldn’t be happier.

Other Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week include Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) confessing to killing Ava. Desperate to save his mother, Joey (James Lastovic) will tell Tripp (Lucas Adams) the truth about Ava’s death. It will be the beginning of the end for Joey’s storyline, paving a path for Lastovic to exit the soap opera.

Three's a crowd! ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ???? @_MarciMiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:21am PST

Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will see baby Holly in the town square. This will cause her to take a big risk to get closer to her biological child. A sneak peek photo shows Nicole wearing a baseball cap and holding her baby. Will she get caught and lose her daughter forever?

John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will report Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) missing. Eventually, Hattie Adams will pop up, pretending to be the psychiatrist. She will break up with John, and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will break Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) heart when posing as Adrienne.

Friends 'till the end. ❤️ #DAYS ⠀ ????: @camilabanus A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:16am PST

As for Rafe (Galen Gering), he is determined to get answers about Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso). Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) will summon Adrienne to her office. Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will make a confession to Sonny.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers?

