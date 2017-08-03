LG V30 To Skip Secondary Screen For Floating Bar?

LG is gearing up to launch the successor of the LG V20 – dubbed the LG V30 – in the coming weeks. The company’s V-series is synonymous with secondary mini displays, but it appears that LG may bypass this feature for the LG V30.

According to a report from Android Authority, which cites an “internal source,” the LG V30 is slated to sport a six-inch OLED screen. However, the impending device will discard the secondary screen, which is a signature feature of the lineup since 2015.

LG V30 To Boast Floating Bar?

The folks at Android Authority assert that the LG V30 will bypass the secondary screen in favor of a “floating bar.” This floating bar will reportedly support functionalities, which are similar to the secondary screen.

The mysterious floating bar will apparently provide access to notifications and shortcuts, which the secondary screen did. However, nothing else is known about the floating bar for now. The LG V30 will also get an f/1.6 aperture camera per the report. The LG V30 is also expected to be Google Daydream compatible.

In mid-July, a leaked render of the LG V30 revealed the absence of a secondary screen. On July 31, tipster OnLeaks shared an outline of the LG V30 sans the secondary screen.

In addition to my previous #LGV30 leak, just a little extract from its user manual… pic.twitter.com/6UYjBHwv4I — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 31, 2017

The latest assertion reaffirms the rumor of the handset skipping the secondary display. However, it is advisable to take the rumor with a grain of salt.

LG’s “Next Flagship” To Tout An OLED Screen

Apple is allegedly looking to deploy an OLED panel in its iPhone 8 in favor of an LCD one. LG is taking the same route and confirmed that its “next flagship” will boast a six-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels. Moreover, the display will boast curved edge. While LG did not reveal the name of the flagship, the company is likely alluding to the LG V30. The fact that the South Korean OEM shared that it is working toward decreasing the bezels by at least 20 percent to 50 percent vis-à-vis the LG V20 is a clear giveaway.

“At six inches, the OLED FullVision display will be LG’s largest in four years while the actual body will be smaller than last year’s LG V20,” the company shared.

LG also disclosed that it has shifted the logo to the rear of the next flagship. This has been done to increase the “viewable screen space.” Previously, the LG logo was placed below the screen.

The LG V30 is expected to debut at the company’s press event on August 31. It remains to be seen of the company indeed skips the secondary display and replaces it with a floating bar instead.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]