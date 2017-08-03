It will still be a long wait for Vikings Season 5, which is set to premiere late this fall. However, some are already concerned that the fifth season could the last one for the History series. Could the end be near for the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok?

There is much concern over the future after Vikings Season 5. Katheryn Winnick has already questioned the possibility that a sixth season will happen, leading to speculations that Lagertha will meet her end in the upcoming season.

The trailer for Vikings Season 5 that debuted at the recent San Diego Comic-Con already teases on the future of the Northmen. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look very hopeful, especially for Lagertha. The Seer is heard warning the Queen of Kattegat that she “has only seen the beginning of the end” as Lagertha peers down at a fallen friend. Is it possible that one of her beloved allies will end up dead?

The preview also teases on Lagertha’s rule coming to an end. Ivar the Boneless declares that there will be a war between two brothers in Vikings Season 5. “A war that will make me King of Kattegat,” the youngest Lothbrok son concludes. It certainly sounds like Ivar has every intention to fulfill his vow of killing Lagertha to avenge his mother Aslaug.

But does this mean that Vikings Season 5 will be the last for the History series? Katheryn Winnick brought up the possibility at SDCC when she asked creator Michael Hirst if a sixth season will be in the works. The show’s head writer admitted that there is “no definite news” just yet. Nevertheless, Hirst is hopeful since he will be the one to write the new episodes.

Vikings might last a few more seasons but fans are already wondering if Lagertha will end up dead in the fifth season. Some believe that her upcoming alliance with Ubbe could be a bad move since Aslaug’s eldest son has ambitions of ruling Kattegat. Although he might protect Lagertha from Ivar the Boneless, Ubbe could also betray her so he can become the new king.

Vikings Season 5 will air with a two-hour premiere on November 29.

[Featured Image by Vikings/History]