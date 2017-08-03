The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most-awaited smartphones of 2017. Close on the heels of the supposed final design renders of the impending handset leaking, the “final specs” and features of the device have surfaced online.

The latest leak is courtesy tipster Evan Blass who goes by the Twitter handle @evleaks. Blass shared the alleged “final specs” of the Galaxy Note 8 on Wednesday, August 2.

What Are The “Final Specs” Of The Samsung Galaxy Note 8?

According to Blass – who divulged the details to Venture Beat – the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a colossal 6.3-inch dual curve Super AMOLED display, making it marginally bigger than the Galaxy S8+ which has a 6.2-ich screen. However, like the Galaxy S8 series, the impending Samsung phablet will tout the same resolution of 2960 x 1880 pixels, as well as the 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

Another feature the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will share with the Galaxy S8 series is the IP68 certification, which will make the device both water and dust resistant. According to Blass, the Samsung smartphone will measure 162.5 mm x 74.6 mm x 8.5 mm, making the device slightly thicker and bigger than the Galaxy S8+. The weight of the handset is not known.

What About the Processor?

In end July, rumors hinted that the US variant of the Galaxy Note 8 would be equipped with the Snapdragon 836 processor, whereas the international model of the handset would be powered by an Exynos 9610 CPU.

However, it appears that the Galaxy Note 8 will stick to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU for the US model, whereas the international variant will benefit from Exynos 8895. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to house 6 GB of RAM and will be available in a 64 GB ROM option. Consumers will be able to expand the device’s memory further by using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Coming With Dual-Rear Camera Setup?

Galaxy Note 8 rumors and leaks have frequently hinted at the possibility of the device being the first-ever Samsung handset to boast a dual-rear camera setup. The “final specs” of the smartphone also bear testimony to this assertion and reveal that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 12-megapixel dual camera. The rear camera will also support 2x optical zoom and OIS. The Galaxy Note 8’s “final specs” also point to an 8-megapixel secondary camera with autofocus.

Wireless Charging For The Galaxy Note 8?

Another rumor that will reportedly bear fruition is that the Galaxy Note 8 will support wireless and fast charging. The handset will house a 3,300 mAh battery and Samsung has conducted multiple tests to ensure that the Galaxy Note 7’s fiasco is not repeated. Blass revealed that the Galaxy Note 8 will use a USB Type-C charging port.

The Samsung phablet is also expected to feature an improved S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Note 8 is anticipated to debut at Samsung’s press event on August 23. At launch, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to retail in Maple Gold and Midnight Black. On Tuesday, August 1, Blass shared an image of the Samsung phablet in the two hues.

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be made available in Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue in the future. The device will also boast a fingerprint sensor, which will be located on the rear of the handset. The unlocked variant of the handset is expected to set consumers back by $900.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]