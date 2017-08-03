‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Why Hasn’t The Rocket Returned To Earth? Is There A Problem In Space?

The 100 Season 5 will not premiere until 2018. However, a lot of information was teased by the cast and executive producer, Jason Rothenberg. Recently, Richard Harmon hinted that there is a reason why the rocket has not returned to Earth. Could they have encountered some major problem while waiting for it to be safe to return to the planet?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the series.

According to Tell-Tale TV, Richard Harmon teased that there is a reason why the rocket has not come back to Earth yet. The air would have been safe five years after Praimfaya. However, when the show returns, six years will have passed and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is still waiting for her friends. Why haven’t they returned yet?

“Where we left off in Season 4, we have not come down to the ground yet, a year after it’s been safe for us to come down. So before we deal with coming back to the ground, we have to deal with why we haven’t come back down yet, and what is it going to take for us to actually come back home.”

It sounds like the rocket might have a mechanical or electrical issue in The 100 Season 5. For the group not to come back down to Earth when it was safe, something must have happened. Luckily, Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan) is on board. As fans know, she is a genius when it comes to repairing equipment and figuring out how to make something work. Even if she doesn’t have the necessary tools or parts. She is the type of girl that knows how to think outside the box.

The actor also talked about being excited to find out how the relationships change after six years. He teased that there is a lot of “fire” between Murphy and Raven. It will be interesting to find out where they stand when the characters finally do make it back down to Earth.

Eventually, the rocket will come down from space. It was previously hinted that Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) will have some conflict with Clarke. The two have different opinions when it comes to handling the prisoner ship. Clarke would prefer to permanently eliminate the new arrivals. However, Bellamy understands that the roles are switched. Sky Crew were once the new people, who had battles with the Grounders. When the show returns, Clarke will suddenly be the Grounder doing whatever is necessary to protect her people from a threat… whether that threat is real or not.

What do you think is going to happen with Murphy and Raven in The 100 Season 5? What is preventing the rocket from coming back down to Earth?

