Pregnant Julia Stiles ‘Couldn’t Resist’ Posting Baby Bump Pic On Instagram: See How The Proud Mama Looks Now

A pregnant Julia Stiles is looking lovelier than ever as she shares a selfie highlighting her baby bump on a recent Instagram post.

More than a month after the Inquisitr reported about her pregnancy, Stiles has finally treated her Instagram followers to a photo of her growing baby bump while looking more beautiful than ever.

According to People, a rep for the 36-year-old expectant mother confirmed in June that the actress and her fiance, Preston J. Cook, will be welcoming their first child later this year.

While she hasn’t been very active on social media lately, pregnant Julia Stiles is already showing how excited she is about having her first baby as she “couldn’t resist” posting an image of her baby bump on Instagram.

Sporting a “Colour Block Dress” by Tiffany Rose, a British maternity wear brand, Stiles looked glowing while cradling her yet-to-be-born child. On top of that, she appears to be content with her current situation even though she and Cook have yet to walk down the aisle after getting engaged in 2015, E! News added.

For those who are just tuning in, this is actually the first time the Riviera actress said anything about her pregnancy, and, though she did not say much, the photo she shared on Instagram speaks for itself. Check out her post below.

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

A day after the post went live on the social media platform, thousands of fans already reacted with nearly 25,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments, most of which are congratulatory in nature.

“Congratulations!! You look beautiful!!” one wrote.

“I’m just so happy right now. Congratulation on the joy!!” another chimed in.

Others even noted how pregnant Julia Stiles looked “glowing” in her black maternity dress.

While she may not be as active as most celebrities on social media, it appears like Julia is becoming more at ease in making announcements on Instagram. In fact, she also used it as the medium where she announced her engagement with the love of her life on January 5, 2016.

Best Christmas Ever! ???? A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Jan 4, 2016 at 9:39am PST

They have been engaged for two years now, but the 36-year-old mom-to-be hasn’t said anything yet to reverse her statement to People about taking their time in preparing for the wedding.

“We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical,” she said.

At the time, now-pregnant Julia Stiles also confirmed that she and Preston got engaged in Colombia as shown in her Instagram post.

“That’s where we got engaged. All around, it was a really wonderful trip.”

“We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkeling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great,” she added.

Meanwhile, her fiance Preston J. Cook worked as a camera assistant for some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies including The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool. Currently, he is a member of the production crew for the remake of the comedy-romance flick Overboard starring Anna Faris that is due for release in 2018.

